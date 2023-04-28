Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash

Steven MacLean challenged his players to impress in the bounce match in Edinburgh and they responded well.

By Eric Nicolson
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone beat Hearts 3-2 in today’s closed-doors game in Edinburgh.

Theo Bair and Zak Rudden both scored.

Taylor Steven, currently on loan at East Fife with Alex Ferguson, was the other man to find the net.

Interim manager Steven Maclean got exactly what he wanted out of the contest.

He had challenged players who didn’t start against Hibs last weekend to make their mark in the Hearts bounce match.

Steven MacLean challenged his players.
Steven MacLean gets his message across. Image: SNS.

MacLean said earlier this week: “There were players who didn’t get game time last weekend but this will be an opportunity to stake a claim.

“I told them last week that it’s a clean slate for everyone. I know I’ve been here already but it’s up to all the players what they do from now.

“I told them they can play their way into the team by the way they train and people will be able to play their way into my thoughts on Friday too.

“It’s a chance to work on different combinations and different ideas, so I’ll be challenging them to show how much they want to be involved.

“You never know, someone might step right up and give me something to think about.”

