St Johnstone kid Alex Ferguson described as ‘one of East Fife’s best ever loan players’ after scooping FOUR awards

St Johnstone youngster Alex Ferguson has been described as one of East Fife’s “best ever loan players” after claiming four end-of-season awards.

The 19-year-old midfielder continued a highly impressive campaign with the League Two side at the weekend by scoring a crucial winner against Albion Rovers.

He cut inside from the right and curled a left foot shot into the top corner.

It was Ferguson’s sixth goal of the campaign and secured the Methil club a place in the play-offs with a game to spare.

He was then recognised by supporters and team-mates with four player of the year awards for his contribution to their promotion bid.

Supporter, Doug Pirie, Tweeted: “More than deserved, proper player who knows he’s above this level. One of our best ever loan players.”

Robbie Dyce said: “One of the best players I’ve seen in an East Fife shirt. Been a pleasure watching him.”

Ferguson, who previously had loan spells with Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath, recently signed a new contract with Saints through to the summer of 2025.

He said: “I’ll try and impress when we come back for pre-season.

“If I manage to do that, I’ll either be here or hopefully out on loan in one of the higher up leagues and try my best to replicate what I’ve done this season.”