Steven MacLean: ‘I can’t thank St Johnstone fans enough for their support’

Not that long ago the prospect of three home games in a row wouldn’t have been that appealing for St Johnstone.

Times have changed, though.

Together, players and supporters have fostered a McDiarmid Park feel good factor at the beginning of a new managerial era.

And interim boss Steven MacLean hopes that it will help propel the Perth club to Premiership safety, with Motherwell the next visitors on Saturday.

“This is my third season (coaching) and the fans have had a lot of good times,” he said.

“In the last 10 years they have had a lot of good times.

“At times there are going to be disappointments.

“But they have stuck with us and, the last two games (against Hibs and Dundee United), I can’t thank them enough for their support.

Thank you to everyone who supported us today, you were incredible 👏 Enjoy your Saturday night 💙 pic.twitter.com/wZJ6XqfhOe — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 6, 2023

“The players have given them something too so it works both ways.

“Hopefully there is another big turnout on Saturday and we get fans in the Ormond Stand.

“We want those who came along last week to come back because they watched a good performance.

“It was credit to the club for the ticket drive and promoting the game.

“As a player, when you come out the tunnel and see three stands of St Johnstone, then it’s good.

“United started well but we soon made their fans quiet. That was credit to our players.”

One at a time

There’s no guarantee Saints will be mathematically safe should they beat Motherwell.

But you won’t find a single person tipping them for the drop if they secure back to back league victories on Saturday.

“If we win and we’re safe then great,” said MacLean.

“But I just want to win every game. That’s just the way I am.

“The remit is to stay in the league but let’s go and beat Motherwell then see where we are.

“If we’re not safe, we’ll go again against Kilmarnock.

“We’ll take care of our own performance.”

MacLean knows it’s a case of ‘sooner the better’ as far as enabling preparations for next season to be stepped up.

“Definitely,” he said. “It will help the club going forward.

“That is what it is about – the football club. It is not about one individual.

“It is about everyone at the club – the supporters, players, directors.

“We want to make sure this club is in the Premiership.”

🟠 "All my focus is on Motherwell but I can never predict what can happen in the summer…" Player of the year nominee Kevin van Veen on this season's success and what the future holds 🔽 pic.twitter.com/1rEap7jY26 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 10, 2023

Saints have prevented Kevin Nisbet and Steven Fletcher scoring in recent weeks but shackling man of the moment, Kevin van Veen, will be an even tougher task.

“Motherwell have the in-form striker in the league,” said MacLean.

“You can see from van Veen’s goals recently that he has a bit of everything.

“Liam Gordon and Andy Considine have done really well for us but we don’t defend as a back four. We defend as a team.

“We will need to stop the supply to van Veen. But he is not just a one-man show. They have goals from other places as well. Max Johnston has done well, Blair Spittal chips in.”