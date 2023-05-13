St Johnstone ‘lacked quality’, admits Steven MacLean after loss to Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone ‘lacked quality’, admits Steven MacLean after loss to Motherwell

The interim Perth boss remains confident his team will stay in the Premiership.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean admitted that his team didn’t show enough “quality” to get the better of Premiership bottom-six form side, Motherwell.

But he remains confident that the Perth side will be able to complete their top flight survival job.

The 2-0 defeat was the first match under MacLean that Saints have failed to find the back of the net.

And they didn’t really look like scoring either.

“We just lacked that little bit of quality today,” said MacLean.

“We were the better side in the first half and got into good areas but we lacked that killer instinct.

“That final pass wasn’t there us but we will analyse it.

“It wasn’t a lack of trying – the boys gave everything again. It was just down to the final cross and that bit of quality.

“We didn’t start well in the second half but they only looked dangerous on transitions.”

Game-changing moment

VAR intervention after Remi Matthews kept out Kevin van Veen’s first go from the penalty spot was the decisive moment in the match.

“The fourth official said he was off his line and if that’s the case, that’s the rule,” said MacLean.

Motherwell celebrate their opening goal.
Motherwell celebrate their opening goal. Image: SNS.

“The second goal, I’ll take.

“I was trying to be positive and I’d thrown on attackers.

“But there was nothing in the game. The penalty changed it.

“We chased the match but unfortunately we couldn’t get anything in the end.”

‘In our hands’

Ross County and Kilmarnock both won, with Saints’ cushion to the bottom two spots now just five and three.

“We aren’t really interested in the other teams,” said MacLean.

“It’s in our hands.

“We’d rather be in our position than the teams below us.

“We will go to Kilmarnock next and be positive.

“The boys are disappointed but I will pick them up again.

“We will go down there and look to win the game.”

The big plus point of a frustrating afternoon was the return to action late in the game of Chris Kane after the best part of a year-and-a-half out of action.

“It was great to see Chris back,” said MacLean. “I am delighted and now he has to push to be fit again for next week.”

Melker Hallberg missed out with a hamstring injury picked up in training on Friday.

Andy Considine came off with a head knock but MacLean is optimistic he’ll be available for Rugby Park.

