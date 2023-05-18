Still time for David Wotherspoon to sprinkle star dust on St Johnstone’s fight for survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Still time for David Wotherspoon to sprinkle star dust on St Johnstone’s fight for survival

The 33-year-old has a chance of featuring at Kilmarnock.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon.
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.

David Wotherspoon’s stop-start season for St Johnstone has been as much a frustration to Steven MacLean as it has the three-time cup winner.

But there’s still a chance the Canadian international can sprinkle a bit of Spoony star dust on the Perth club’s last week of the league campaign and help secure their Premiership status for another year.

“David has done a couple of bits with the physio,” said MacLean, who was unable to use Wotherspoon in the recent Dundee United and Motherwell matches after he picked up an injury against Hibs.

“Fingers crossed there will be no reactions to his ankle sprain and he’ll be available for the weekend.

“He’s seen the specialists and they were quite happy with him.

“He’s desperate to play because he knows what it means to the club.

“David is an experienced player and is trying to do everything he can to play.”

David Wotherspoon made St Johnstone history at the World Cup.
David Wotherspoon made St Johnstone history at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

It wasn’t until mid-October that Wotherspoon returned to the Saints team following knee surgery.

He did enough to earn World Cup selection – and get on the pitch for Canada’s last group game – but the 33-year-old’s impact in domestic football post-Qatar has been sporadic.

“It’s been frustrating for David and for us,” said MacLean. “We want to have all of our good players fit.

“He hadn’t played a lot before he went to the World Cup and then he has picked up a few niggles.

“But David is a strong character and he will be looking forward to getting back in the squad.

“I speak to him regularly and he is just desperate to be on that pitch.

“Often when you have had a long-term injury, you pick up niggles here and there.

“This latest injury was an impact one, which was unfortunate and these things happen.

“You are looking for your creative players to give you a little something.

“It is so tight in the league and sometimes it can be a mistake or a bit of brilliance.”

‘My first away game’

MacLean believes he has plenty of senior pros well-suited to the pressure of a last-week fight for top-flight survival.

“I see characters in my dressing room,” said the interim boss. “Experienced players who know what it is about.

“We have been in situations like this before.

“They know what going to Kilmarnock will be like.

“I have emphasised that to them as well. I know they can get the job done.

“It will be my first away game and I’m looking forward to it. We will approach it right, will try to win the game and be positive like every week.”

