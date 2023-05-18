Still time for David Wotherspoon to sprinkle star dust on St Johnstone’s fight for survival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Wotherspoon’s stop-start season for St Johnstone has been as much a frustration to Steven MacLean as it has the three-time cup winner.

But there’s still a chance the Canadian international can sprinkle a bit of Spoony star dust on the Perth club’s last week of the league campaign and help secure their Premiership status for another year.

“David has done a couple of bits with the physio,” said MacLean, who was unable to use Wotherspoon in the recent Dundee United and Motherwell matches after he picked up an injury against Hibs.

“Fingers crossed there will be no reactions to his ankle sprain and he’ll be available for the weekend.

“He’s seen the specialists and they were quite happy with him.

“He’s desperate to play because he knows what it means to the club.

“David is an experienced player and is trying to do everything he can to play.”

It wasn’t until mid-October that Wotherspoon returned to the Saints team following knee surgery.

He did enough to earn World Cup selection – and get on the pitch for Canada’s last group game – but the 33-year-old’s impact in domestic football post-Qatar has been sporadic.

“It’s been frustrating for David and for us,” said MacLean. “We want to have all of our good players fit.

“He hadn’t played a lot before he went to the World Cup and then he has picked up a few niggles.

“But David is a strong character and he will be looking forward to getting back in the squad.

“I speak to him regularly and he is just desperate to be on that pitch.

“Often when you have had a long-term injury, you pick up niggles here and there.

“This latest injury was an impact one, which was unfortunate and these things happen.

“You are looking for your creative players to give you a little something.

“It is so tight in the league and sometimes it can be a mistake or a bit of brilliance.”

‘My first away game’

MacLean believes he has plenty of senior pros well-suited to the pressure of a last-week fight for top-flight survival.

“I see characters in my dressing room,” said the interim boss. “Experienced players who know what it is about.

“We have been in situations like this before.

“They know what going to Kilmarnock will be like.

“I have emphasised that to them as well. I know they can get the job done.

“It will be my first away game and I’m looking forward to it. We will approach it right, will try to win the game and be positive like every week.”