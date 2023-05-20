Steven MacLean: St Johnstone boss says he wasn’t being arrogant after players back-up his pre-Kilmarnock bravado

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone boss says he wasn’t being arrogant after players back-up his pre-Kilmarnock bravado

The interim manager wanted to pass on his confidence in his squad.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone were celebrating at full-time.
St Johnstone were celebrating at full-time. Images: SNS.

Steven MacLean promised St Johnstone supporters their club would be in the Premiership next season.

And the interim manager and his players backed up the bravado with a victory that got the job done with two games to spare.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes didn’t take too kindly to the Perth pre-match declaration.

But it was a sign of MacLean’s confidence in his squad.

“The only 45 minutes I’ve been disappointed with was the second half against Motherwell,” he said after Saints’ 1-0 Rugby Park win.

“In every other game, they’ve given me everything.

“I was confident and I challenged the players before the game.

“I asked them where they wanted to be in eight days’ time — in the play-off or safe?

“I think people thought I was maybe arrogant but I was just confident and I wanted to give the players confidence.

“I love being in a pressure situation. I don’t know if it made Kilmarnock nervous, I hope so.

“I enjoyed the pressure games as a player.

“You have to embrace it and go and play.”

Tribute to Callum Davidson

MacLean finished off the survival mission but MacLean made a point of stressing the work his predecessor had put in before he left McDiarmid Park.

“I’m delighted for everyone at the club,” he said. “The chairman, his dad, the supporters, the players and even Callum. He was the first to text after the game.

“He has to get a special mention.

“Callum has done so much for this club, winning a cup double and rebuilding.

“Before every game he texts me.”

MacLean made a huge selection call, giving Cammy Ballantyne his first league start, with Dan Phillips ruled out through injury.

“He was great in training all week,” he said. “I toyed with using him last week but just didn’t do it.

“This week I put him in and he was fantastic.

“I told him on Friday he was playing. I don’t think he expected it.

“He showed tremendous energy levels and good quality.

“They’re all here to play football and he’s a fit boy. I thought he might get tired because of nervous energy but he kept going.”

What next?

MacLean has made a convincing case to be made permanent manager.

But his sole focus is ending the season with a bang by beating Ross County and then Livingston.

“What will be will be,” he said.

“We’re safe but we want to finish on a high.

The St Johnstone fans at Kilmarnock.
The St Johnstone fans at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“The last few weeks have been stressful but you have to enjoy it.

“I just keep wanting to get better, help the players and the club.

“I haven’t thought about the job, I just wanted to help win games of football.

“I’ll speak to the chairman and see where he wants to go.

“I saw him after the game and he congratulated us. He said he would sleep well.

“He has done a lot for the club, him and his dad.

“He put his faith in me and I thank him for that.

“The club is up for sale and we don’t know what’s happening.”

