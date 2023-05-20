Steven MacLean: St Johnstone boss says he wasn’t being arrogant after players back-up his pre-Kilmarnock bravado

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven MacLean promised St Johnstone supporters their club would be in the Premiership next season.

And the interim manager and his players backed up the bravado with a victory that got the job done with two games to spare.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes didn’t take too kindly to the Perth pre-match declaration.

But it was a sign of MacLean’s confidence in his squad.

“The only 45 minutes I’ve been disappointed with was the second half against Motherwell,” he said after Saints’ 1-0 Rugby Park win.

“In every other game, they’ve given me everything.

“I was confident and I challenged the players before the game.

“I asked them where they wanted to be in eight days’ time — in the play-off or safe?

“I think people thought I was maybe arrogant but I was just confident and I wanted to give the players confidence.

“I love being in a pressure situation. I don’t know if it made Kilmarnock nervous, I hope so.

“I enjoyed the pressure games as a player.

“You have to embrace it and go and play.”

Tribute to Callum Davidson

MacLean finished off the survival mission but MacLean made a point of stressing the work his predecessor had put in before he left McDiarmid Park.

“I’m delighted for everyone at the club,” he said. “The chairman, his dad, the supporters, the players and even Callum. He was the first to text after the game.

“He has to get a special mention.

“Callum has done so much for this club, winning a cup double and rebuilding.

“Before every game he texts me.”

MacLean made a huge selection call, giving Cammy Ballantyne his first league start, with Dan Phillips ruled out through injury.

“He was great in training all week,” he said. “I toyed with using him last week but just didn’t do it.

“This week I put him in and he was fantastic.

“I told him on Friday he was playing. I don’t think he expected it.

“He showed tremendous energy levels and good quality.

“They’re all here to play football and he’s a fit boy. I thought he might get tired because of nervous energy but he kept going.”

What next?

MacLean has made a convincing case to be made permanent manager.

But his sole focus is ending the season with a bang by beating Ross County and then Livingston.

“What will be will be,” he said.

“We’re safe but we want to finish on a high.

“The last few weeks have been stressful but you have to enjoy it.

“I just keep wanting to get better, help the players and the club.

“I haven’t thought about the job, I just wanted to help win games of football.

“I’ll speak to the chairman and see where he wants to go.

“I saw him after the game and he congratulated us. He said he would sleep well.

“He has done a lot for the club, him and his dad.

“He put his faith in me and I thank him for that.

“The club is up for sale and we don’t know what’s happening.”