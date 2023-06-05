One-time St Johnstone transfer target Robbie Deas signs for Kilmarnock from ICT

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One-time St Johnstone transfer target, Robbie Deas, has signed for Kilmarnock.

The Perth club made a substantial bid for the centre-back in January 2022, which was knocked back by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Kinross-born Deas, whose uncle Paul played for Saints in the 1990s, was on the radar of several Premiership clubs this summer given he had let his contract in the Highlands run down.

We’ve got Deas in defence 💪 The young left-footed centre-back becomes our first signing of the Summer. — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) June 5, 2023

The 23-year-old has opted to join Killie, signing a two-year deal at Rugby Park.

He played over 100 times for Caley Thistle, the last of those appearances being a Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.