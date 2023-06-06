Ross Sinclair backed to be St Johnstone number 1 by Montrose star

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Sinclair got a taste of Premiership football at the end of last season.

And one of his team-mates when he was on loan at Montrose believes the former Scotland international is up to the task of becoming the St Johnstone number one in the next league campaign.

“Ross was brilliant for us and there’s every reason to think he’ll go on to be a top-class keeper,” said Links Park star Michael Gardyne.

“He’s got the size and temperament you’re looking for. He ticks all the boxes.

“He’s very commanding, he’s a great shot-stopper and comes for crosses to take the pressure off the defence.

“You can see why St Johnstone rate him very highly and the reason he’s been in the Scotland under-21 squads in the past.”

Regular first team action for half a season was exactly what Sinclair needed, according to Gardyne.

Better and better

“Ross obviously had a tough time with injury and missed quite a bit of football over the last 18 months or so,” said the veteran forward.

“But he’s only 22, which is really young for a keeper, so is right at the start of his career.

“Joining us has got him playing regularly again and you could see him getting better all the time.

“Ross will be pushing to be St Johnstone’s number one now.

“And from what we saw from him in the first half of last season there’s no reason why that won’t happen because he’s got everything.

“With the ability he’s got and the mentality, there’s no doubt he’s ready to play regularly in the Premiership.”