Derek McInnes promotes former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin and adds an ex-Dundee United team-mate to Kilmarnock coaching staff

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has promoted former St Johnstone fans’ favourite, Paul Sheerin to the role of assistant manager.
Sheerin was already on the backroom staff at Rugby Park – as he was at Aberdeen – and McInnes believes the one-time Arbroath head coach is the man to replace new Dundee manager, Tony Docherty, as his sidekick.
McInnes has brought in another old team-mate, this time from his Dundee United days, as first team coach.
Alan Archibald was previously the lead development coach at Motherwell.
McInnes said: “Paul has been a key member of my team for a number of years which makes him the natural choice as assistant manager.
“It’s important to freshen the backroom team after a certain period of time, but he will also allow us to keep a valuable level of continuity.
“Alan is someone I also know extremely well, and he’ll add a fresh perspective to the team.
“His track record of player development aligns with our long-term ambitions here at the club.”
