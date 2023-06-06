Derek McInnes promotes former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin and adds an ex-Dundee United team-mate to Kilmarnock coaching staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Derek McInnes promotes former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin and adds an ex-Dundee United team-mate to Kilmarnock coaching staff

Rugby Park changes were needed after Tony Docherty moved to Dundee.

By Eric Nicolson
Derek McInnes will work alongside Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald next season.
Derek McInnes will work alongside Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald next season. Images: SNS.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has promoted former St Johnstone fans’ favourite, Paul Sheerin to the role of assistant manager.

Sheerin was already on the backroom staff at Rugby Park – as he was at Aberdeen – and McInnes believes the one-time Arbroath head coach is the man to replace new Dundee manager, Tony Docherty, as his sidekick.

McInnes has brought in another old team-mate, this time from his Dundee United days, as first team coach.

Alan Archibald was previously the lead development coach at Motherwell.

Paul Sheerin was a St Johnstone fans' favourite.
Paul Sheerin was a St Johnstone fans’ favourite. Image: SNS.

McInnes said:  “Paul has been a key member of my team for a number of years which makes him the natural choice as assistant manager.

“It’s important to freshen the backroom team after a certain period of time, but he will also allow us to keep a valuable level of continuity.

“Alan is someone I also know extremely well, and he’ll add a fresh perspective to the team.

“His track record of player development aligns with our long-term ambitions here at the club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Michael O'Halloran might get a chance for a final farewell in David Wotherspoon's testimonial.
Michael O'Halloran hopes for one final St Johnstone farewell
Callumn Morrison, Scott Tiffoney, Jay Henderson and Matty Kennedy - could one of them end up at St Johnstone?
5 wingers St Johnstone could target, including two Perth old boys, a play-off star…
Ross Sinclair in action for St Johnstone.
Ross Sinclair backed to be St Johnstone number 1 by Montrose star
Robbie Deas has signed for Kilmarnock.
One-time St Johnstone transfer target Robbie Deas signs for Kilmarnock from ICT
Stevie May and Nicky Clark celebrate iconic St Johnstone goals.
Best St Johnstone moments of the 2022/23 season including goal, assist, tackle, skill and…
Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone have star in making in Dan Phillips, says Graham Carey
(L to R) New Dundee boss Tony Docherty, United manager Jim Goodwin and St Johnstone gaffer Steven MacLean. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone need squad rebuilds - sentiment can't…
Ian Flaherty has left St Johnstone.
St Johnstone head of operations, Ian Flaherty, leaves Perth club as backroom changes continue
Stevie May and Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone star Stevie May knew Steven MacLean would make an impact as boss…
David Wotherspoon with his daughters after his last game for St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: David Wotherspoon is a local legend who reached every nook and cranny…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]