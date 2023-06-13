St Johnstone star Dan Phillips impresses with Trinidad and Tobago as he awaits Gold Cup selection news

St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips has strengthened his chances of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup selection by playing a part in a friendly win against Guatemala.

Later this week, head coach Angus Eve names his 22-man squad for three group games in America.

And Phillips made a good impression on his boss after being sent on just before the hour mark of the Pennsylvania friendly.

“We introduced the young players in the second half,” said Eve.

“You could see what they brought – energy, guile and bravery going forward.

“Everybody took their opportunity with both hands.”

Phillips sustained a hamstring injury near the end of Saints’ Premiership campaign but the 22-year-old returned to action as a substitute in the last two games.

Successful complaint

Trinidad and Tobago have been promoted directly to the Concacaf Gold Cup Group stage after their football association lodged a successful complaint against the eligibility of a Nicaraguan player who competed in Nations League matches.

It means they replace Nicaragua in Group A of the Gold Cup and will no longer be required to compete in the prelims on Friday against Guadeloupe.

Should Phillips be selected he will be back with Saints later than the bulk of the Perth squad as Trinidad’s final game takes place on July 2.

The competitive club football resumes on July 15 with the first of the Viaplay Cup group games away to Stenhousemuir.

Their Gold Cup schedule is now –

June 25 – v winner of prelim 9, Fort Lauderdale

June 28 – v Jamaica, St Louis

July 2 – v USA, Charlotte