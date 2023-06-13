St Johnstone defender James Brown had boyhood dreams of playing for England but now he dreams of beating them with Malta

As a double winner with St Johnstone, James Brown has experience of shocking the football world in the club game.

Now the Perth defender is hoping to bring a bit of McDiarmid Park ‘against the odds’ spirit to the international arena.

Brown’s adopted nation, Malta, welcome the country he was born and bred in to the Ta’Qali Stadium, Valletta for a Friday night European Championship qualifier.

Dreams of playing for England have been replaced by dreams of beating them.

“Oh yeah, of course,” said Brown, when asked if running out at Wembley with three lions on a white shirt was the boyhood ambition.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t.

“Then obviously that passed at a certain age and I found out that I had links to Malta and that took a while – two or three years – to get the passport through Covid and stuff like that.

“I wasn’t really thinking about this game much during the season. I was more consumed by what was going on at St Johnstone.

“But as soon as the summer arrived, it was something to look forward to.

“It will be a great experience, I think.

“It’s a chance to test myself against some of the best players in the world.

“Even seeing how those players operate up close is something you can learn from.

“It will be good. Hopefully it’s not too hot – because I will be struggling if it is!

“I played in June last year against Venezuela and the temperature really wasn’t enjoyable – for me anyway!”

Italian job went well

Malta warmed up for the clash with Gareth Southgate’s side with a 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg a few days ago.

That they only lost by two goals when Italy were spring opponents speaks of a team that should be competitive once more.

“I came on against Italy at home,” said Brown. “We performed alright that night.

“The goalkeeper (Gianluigi) Donnarumma was the biggest guy I’d ever seen in my life.

“He was an absolute giant.

“They were very good.

“(Marco) Verratti came on. It was a bit surreal when I’d seen him play in the Champions League on TV against Bayern Munich a few weeks earlier.

“I was up against the West Ham player (Gianluca) Scamacca.

“It’s a different sport. Internationals are so different.

“Our football in Scotland is 100 miles per hour and so physical whereas that’s more tactical and slower paced until you get into the final third then the switch goes on and it’s crazy.

“Playing different styles is something that’s only going to benefit you. You become a better, more rounded footballer.”