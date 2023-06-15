Nicky Clark confident he and St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May, will pick up where they left off

Nicky Clark will be ready to pick up where he left off with St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May.

There was instant attacking chemistry when the pair linked up on Clark’s arrival from Dundee United at the start of September.

And even though the former Rangers and Dunfermline forward missed the last few months of Saints’ 2022/23 season following ankle surgery, he’s confident their game styles will click to good effect again when the new campaign gets underway.

“Personally, I have really enjoyed my time so far and long may that continue,” said Clark.

“I hit the ground running with Stevie when I came in.

“We complement each other with the way we play.

“I’m sure if we get together again, the two of us will score a few goals next season.

“When I came in I knew Stevie was a great player and I said that to the boys.

“But I maybe didn’t realise just how good he was with his feet, how he turns and his finishing.

“I’ve been really impressed with him – and he does my running for me!

“He has bags of energy and I don’t know where he gets it. I wish I had half of it.”

‘Horrible’

All worked out well in the end, with Saints securing their Premiership status at Rugby Park in Clark’s absence.

But the slump into the relegation battle was tortuous for the 32-year-old.

“We were going well before the World Cup and I’d scored a few goals,” he said.

“The break came at a bad time for us and we couldn’t really get going again.

“It was horrible watching.

“It must be a nightmare for fans because I was a nervous wreck, shouting at every ball.

“At least when you are on the park you can control it a bit.

“So it was frustrating but the boys did brilliantly to get the results we needed.”

Frustrating second half of the season for me personally but the boys stuck together and won big games at big moments! The skip @_LiamGordon popping up with 2 huge goals 👏 be fit and raring to go start of next season!! 💙 https://t.co/LJNMpWo3cf — Nicky Clark (@nickyclark91) May 22, 2023

Clark added: “We got a boost from the manager coming in but you never like it when someone loses their job.

“I got on great with Callum and he was the one who brought me to this football club.

“Macca has been brilliant since he’s come in and I was obviously delighted for him.

“He had a great career here as a player and coach. Hopefully there are successful times ahead.

“He spoke to me a lot through the injury and said he would put me back in when I was ready.”

Close to a return last season

Clark came close to a comeback ahead of schedule but the aim was always a pre-season return.

“The injury was just a freak one in training where I landed awkwardly,” he said.

“I knew at the time it wasn’t going to be great.

“I got a scan about a week and a half later and it came back how we expected.

“I was actually almost back at the end of the season.

“Things had progressed very well and I was running around three or four weeks ahead of schedule.

“I then had a wee set-back so we made the decision to leave it until pre-season.

“You don’t want to miss any pre-season because then you feel you are chasing. I’ll be ready to go.”