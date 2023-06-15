Nicky Clark confident he and St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May, will pick up where they left off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark confident he and St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May, will pick up where they left off

The former Dundee United forward will be fit for pre-season.

By Eric Nicolson
Stevie May and Nicky Clark were a potent partnership for St Johnstone last season.
Stevie May and Nicky Clark were a potent partnership for St Johnstone last season. Images: SNS.

Nicky Clark will be ready to pick up where he left off with St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May.

There was instant attacking chemistry when the pair linked up on Clark’s arrival from Dundee United at the start of September.

And even though the former Rangers and Dunfermline forward missed the last few months of Saints’ 2022/23 season following ankle surgery, he’s confident their game styles will click to good effect again when the new campaign gets underway.

“Personally, I have really enjoyed my time so far and long may that continue,” said Clark.

“I hit the ground running with Stevie when I came in.

“We complement each other with the way we play.

Stevie May and Nicky Clark both scored against Hibs.
Stevie May and Nicky Clark both scored against Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’m sure if we get together again, the two of us will score a few goals next season.

“When I came in I knew Stevie was a great player and I said that to the boys.

“But I maybe didn’t realise just how good he was with his feet, how he turns and his finishing.

“I’ve been really impressed with him – and he does my running for me!

“He has bags of energy and I don’t know where he gets it. I wish I had half of it.”

‘Horrible’

All worked out well in the end, with Saints securing their Premiership status at Rugby Park in Clark’s absence.

But the slump into the relegation battle was tortuous for the 32-year-old.

“We were going well before the World Cup and I’d scored a few goals,” he said.

“The break came at a bad time for us and we couldn’t really get going again.

“It was horrible watching.

“It must be a nightmare for fans because I was a nervous wreck, shouting at every ball.

“At least when you are on the park you can control it a bit.

“So it was frustrating but the boys did brilliantly to get the results we needed.”

Clark added: “We got a boost from the manager coming in but you never like it when someone loses their job.

“I got on great with Callum and he was the one who brought me to this football club.

“Macca has been brilliant since he’s come in and I was obviously delighted for him.

“He had a great career here as a player and coach. Hopefully there are successful times ahead.

“He spoke to me a lot through the injury and said he would put me back in when I was ready.”

Close to a return last season

Clark came close to a comeback ahead of schedule but the aim was always a pre-season return.

“The injury was just a freak one in training where I landed awkwardly,” he said.

“I knew at the time it wasn’t going to be great.

“I got a scan about a week and a half later and it came back how we expected.

“I was actually almost back at the end of the season.

“Things had progressed very well and I was running around three or four weeks ahead of schedule.

“I then had a wee set-back so we made the decision to leave it until pre-season.

“You don’t want to miss any pre-season because then you feel you are chasing. I’ll be ready to go.”

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon