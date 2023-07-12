3 St Johnstone talking points as youngsters outshine main men at East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as youngsters outshine main men at East Fife

St Johnstone finished their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win over East Fife.

St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest (L) celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest (L) celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

St Johnstone ran out 3-0 winners against East Fife in their final pre-season friendly.

But it took 10 half-time substitutions to swing the game in the Perth side’s favour.

A Saints team peppered with senior players huffed and puffed their way to half-time with the scores blank before a youthful group turned on the style.

And as ever, there was plenty on display worth discussing.

Out of left field

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean watches his side in action against East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Adam Montgomery’s presence at left back was a big plus point for Saints last season.

When it became clear the Celtic prospect (now signed up for the new campaign at Fleetwood Town) would not be returning, there was a sense that Steven MacLean would be left pursuing ‘Plan B’ in that area of the pitch.

Given the lack of football played in recent months by back-ups Tony Gallacher and Callum Booth, fans were always going to wonder whether Montgomery’s departure might turn one of last season’s strengths into a sudden weakness.

It’s early yet, but it appears any such fears could quickly prove groundless.

Gallacher and Booth each got 45 minutes against East Fife – and both impressed in different ways.

Before the break, Gallacher was solid in the tackle and got up and down the touchline comfortably.

But most notably, the ex-Liverpool kid partnered very nicely with Graham Carey, deployed directly ahead of him on the left flank.

The pair’s one-touch interplay – even when Saints were struggling for fluency – caught the eye almost from the off.

Booth took the field after the break as a senior member of a very youthful side and continued his recovery from long-term injury with a commanding performance – and a stunning 20-yard goal.

If he can develop the same sort of understanding with Carey as Gallacher seemed to in the first half, Steven MacLean could find himself in possession of a left side with even more creative potential than last season. And who saw that coming?

Forward in numbers

Without wishing to drag up the past just as a new dawn is breaking, one of the most frustrating things about watching St Johnstone over the last couple of years has been a habitual lack of bodies in attacking areas of the pitch.

With five men pinned back along the edge of their own box and three – or sometimes four – just in front, setting up a break was often a challenge, never mind pursuing it successfully over 80/90 yards.

Scoring against Saints might have been a challenge. But scoring was just as challenging for Saints.

Against Dunfermline and now East Fife, the ‘eye test’ suggests Steven MacLean’s brand of football is going to be quite different.

Time and again – even in that sticky first half – crossers found themselves with three, four or even five bodies to aim at in the box.

That Saints never came close to profiting from their numbers in attack before the break is something MacLean and his staff will be looking at – and working to rectify.

But Ali Crawford’s opener (assisted by 15-year-old Fran Franczak) and 16-year-old Jackson Mylchreest’s header for 2-0 both came as a result of the ball being worked high and wide before being crossed into a busy box.

MacLean has talked about building a St Johnstone side that plays front-foot, attacking football. The evidence of pre-season suggests he’s a man of his word.

The next generation

Fans who travelled to last week’s friendly draw with Dunfermline got a glimpse of Saints’ next generation in action.

At Bayview, they got a full 45-minutes’ worth.

And not one of them could have left Methil anything other than deeply impressed by what they saw.

Saints’ first half XI could be fairly summed up as their ‘senior’ group (although a serious lack of depth remains a major issue).

At half-time, all 10 outfield players were replaced, with eight of those 10 coming from the McDiarmid Park youth ranks.

Against an unchanged East Fife side, they took a few minutes to settle, but once they did, there was no looking back.

A team largely made up of teenagers went for the Fifers’ throats and didn’t let up until the referee blew for full time.

They dug out three unanswered goals in that time.

The solutions to Saints’ personnel problems don’t all lie with these young players, despite the zeal with which they’ve grasped their pre-season opportunities.

Many will head out on loan this season to sides like East Fife and return to McDiarmid Park as better players.

But between East End Park and Bayview, they have given their manager food for thought – and plenty of it.

One or two might just have earned themselves another shot.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone target Dimitar Mitov in action for Cambridge United in March. Image: Joe Toth/Shutterstock
St Johnstone close in on first summer signing as Dimitar Mitov checks in for…
The Dunfermline management team got to see Michael O'Halloran up close before he signed a contract. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Michael O'Halloran reveals 'big part' played by ex-St Johnstone team-mate Dave Mackay in Dunfermline…
Nicky Clark models the new, pinstriped St Johnstone kit. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
New St Johnstone kit: Fans react to 'tremendous' 1982-inspired design
Steven MacLean isn't panicking about St Johnstone's lack of summer transfer activity. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean makes 'itchy feet' transfer market prediction as St Johnstone boss urges persistence
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
Graham Carey can be St Johnstone 'difference-maker' says boss
Michael O'Halloran became James McPake's latest signing. Images: James McPake.
James McPake delighted with capture of 'explosive' Michael O'Halloran for Dunfermline
Michael O'Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O'Halloran starts hours after signing
Michael O'Halloran didn't get many first team opportunities last season.
Dunfermline sign former St Johnstone star Michael O'Halloran
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean is scouring the transfer market for a goalkeeper. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
St Johnstone step up goalkeeper hunt after leg break agony
Steven MacLean isn't panicking about St Johnstone's lack of summer transfer activity. Image: SNS.
Steven Maclean names St Johnstone youth trio he believes are in first team 'bracket'