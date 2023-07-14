St Johnstone field loan enquiries as Perth starlets light up pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone field loan enquiries as Perth starlets light up pre-season

"We have already had clubs asking about them," said Saints coach Liam Craig.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest celebrates as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife.
St Johnstone's Jackson Mylchreest (L) celebrates with Liam Parker as he makes it 2-0 at East Fife. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

St Johnstone are fielding loan enquiries about their top young players, revealed Liam Craig.

And the proud coach hailed manager Steven MacLean for giving the next generation of Saints stars their chance to shine in pre-season.

The Perth club’s youngsters have outperformed their senior counterparts in matches against Dunfermline and East Fife over the last week.

Craig, who coached Saints’ under-18s to their league title last season, knew they had the ability to turn heads.

But without MacLean’s trust, he knows they would not have had the opportunity.

“It is credit to the manager for putting his trust in the young players,” said Craig.

“The last two or three weeks has been a real eye-opener for them.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean (right) with assistants Liam Craig (left) and Alec Cleland. Image: SNS

“They got a little taste last year but, with the squad being so big, they never got involved much.

“But now they have had game-time against Falkirk, Dunfermline and Partick.

“Then they showed against East Fife that they can compete at that level. Everything we’ve asked of them, they step up and buy into it. That is credit to them.

“It is great to see that, when they get the opportunity, they can show the qualities they’ve got.”

Saints have benefited in the past from sending their hottest prospects out on loan before bringing them back into the fold.

A number of the current crop are ready to take that step this summer – and clubs are ready to take them.

But Craig insists Saints will only entrust their young players to clubs who will aid in their development.

“You go back to Zander Clark and Stevie May’s group,” he explained.

“The loan system was massive for the club. Zander had two loans, Stevie two loans then you had Jason Kerr and Chris Kane.

Liam Gordon (left, leaning on Liam Craig) went out on loan twice before making his first team breakthrough. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“I still think that is the pathway for a lot of the under-18s now.

They showed they could cope at U18 level last year, but can we get them out on loan?

“But not just any loan. It’s where they will improve, get looked after and progress.

“We have a great group with great personality. We are fortunate we have a good group ahead of them who will look after them.

“All the boys who played the first half were waiting for them in the changing room to say well done on Tuesday.

“It’s important – whether in training, a development game or first team game – that they step up to the mark and show they are ready.

“All of them who featured on Tuesday night showed ‘keep looking at me’.

“They still have a long way to go and it’s important we sit down and discuss where is best for their next move. We have already had clubs asking about them.”

