St Johnstone field loan enquiries as Perth starlets light up pre-season

St Johnstone are fielding loan enquiries about their top young players, revealed Liam Craig.

And the proud coach hailed manager Steven MacLean for giving the next generation of Saints stars their chance to shine in pre-season.

The Perth club’s youngsters have outperformed their senior counterparts in matches against Dunfermline and East Fife over the last week.

Craig, who coached Saints’ under-18s to their league title last season, knew they had the ability to turn heads.

But without MacLean’s trust, he knows they would not have had the opportunity.

“It is credit to the manager for putting his trust in the young players,” said Craig.

“The last two or three weeks has been a real eye-opener for them.

“They got a little taste last year but, with the squad being so big, they never got involved much.

“But now they have had game-time against Falkirk, Dunfermline and Partick.

“Then they showed against East Fife that they can compete at that level. Everything we’ve asked of them, they step up and buy into it. That is credit to them.

“It is great to see that, when they get the opportunity, they can show the qualities they’ve got.”

Saints have benefited in the past from sending their hottest prospects out on loan before bringing them back into the fold.

A number of the current crop are ready to take that step this summer – and clubs are ready to take them.

But Craig insists Saints will only entrust their young players to clubs who will aid in their development.

“You go back to Zander Clark and Stevie May’s group,” he explained.

“The loan system was massive for the club. Zander had two loans, Stevie two loans then you had Jason Kerr and Chris Kane.

“I still think that is the pathway for a lot of the under-18s now.

“They showed they could cope at U18 level last year, but can we get them out on loan?

“But not just any loan. It’s where they will improve, get looked after and progress.

“We have a great group with great personality. We are fortunate we have a good group ahead of them who will look after them.

“All the boys who played the first half were waiting for them in the changing room to say well done on Tuesday.

“It’s important – whether in training, a development game or first team game – that they step up to the mark and show they are ready.

“All of them who featured on Tuesday night showed ‘keep looking at me’.

“They still have a long way to go and it’s important we sit down and discuss where is best for their next move. We have already had clubs asking about them.”