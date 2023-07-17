St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov thrilled to be following in footsteps of mentor and Perth great Sergei Baltacha

Sergei Baltacha was one of Dimitar Mitov’s first mentors in British football.

And the new St Johnstone goalkeeper is delighted to follow in the Perth footsteps of the former McDiarmid Park great.

“He was my under-18s coach at Charlton,” said the Bulgarian, who arrived in Scotland last week on a two-year deal.

“What a guy.

“The football intelligence this man has is second to none.

“He’s an incredible person first and foremost and he’s been a real role model and somebody who taught us all a lot at Charlton.

Dimitar Mitov returns to Charlton tomorrow, with Cambridge United. Mitov joined the Charlton academy in 2013, but never made a first-team appearance before his release 4 years later. The Bulgarian keeper once scored from his own area for the U18s. #cafcpic.twitter.com/vgU7silqYi — The Garnerama (@TheGarnerama) August 19, 2022

“He had such an amazing career but he’s so humble. You wouldn’t hear him say ‘I’ve done this’ or ‘I’ve done that’.

“Hopefully we’ll catch up soon because we had a great relationship.

“It’s brilliant to know he was such a big player at St Johnstone.

“It will be nice to speak to him about his time at the club.”