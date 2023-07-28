Who is Sam McClelland? Incoming St Johnstone centre-back captained Chelsea youths and was linked with Italian move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Sam McClelland? Incoming St Johnstone centre-back captained Chelsea youths and was linked with Italian move

The 21-year-old was a fans' favourite at Barrow where he impressed his manager by adapting quickly to men's football in England's League Two.

New St Johnstone signing Sam McClelland in action for Chelsea.
New St Johnstone signing Sam McClelland in action for Chelsea.
By Eric Nicolson

Sam McClelland is set to become St Johnstone’s third summer signing.

The young centre-back is expected to sign a two-year deal with the McDiarmid Park club.

Courier Sport explores the background of the defender who has rubbed shoulders with stars at Chelsea and been capped for his country at the age of just 19.

Made in Coleraine

McClelland, 21, started playing football in his home town of Limavady before switching to Coleraine’s youth academy set-up from the age of 10.

It proved to be the perfect place to develop as he was one of three young footballers to earn moves to England in 2019.

McClelland was snapped up on a long-term deal by Chelsea, with Ben Wilson moving to Brighton and Luke McKendry to Swansea.

“It was a fantastic environment and atmosphere to be involved in,” said McClelland.

Chelsea years

He played one game for Chelsea’s development team – a 1-1 draw with Exeter City in the Football League Trophy in August, 2021.

McClelland regularly captained his side in Premier league Two and would train with the likes of Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

International bow

Having progressed from under-17 to under-19 and under-21 level with Northern Ireland, he was capped for the full team in June, 2021.

Then 19, McClelland was given his debut by Ian Baraclough as a late substitute in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Ukraine.

He shared the pitch with Saints’ double-winner, Ali McCann.

 

Keeping Callum Hendry quiet

Last season McClelland was signed by League Two, Barrow on a 12-month loan.

He made 30 appearances and was a fans’ favourite.

He came up against Callum Hendry on one occasion, while recent recruit, Luke Jephcott, was an unused substitute when Barrow faced Swindon Town.

The ninth-place finish was a success for Pete Wild’s team and it was no coincidence that a mid-season dip in form came when McClelland was sidelined for a few weeks with an injury.

“I was delighted to make 30 appearances in all competitions as it was my first loan at senior level,” he said.

“So many teams have a different way of playing. For example, a few are direct and play long balls, whereas others play good football and try to play out from the back.

“However, it was definitely physical and I relished those battles against senior players as I learned so much and it was one of the reasons why I wanted to go out on loan.

“I played in front of 10,000 fans away to Stockport and we beat Bradford City 1-0 away from home with 20% possession and there were 18,000 people through the gate, so those were great experiences.”

McClelland’s one senior goal was a header from a corner in a 2-1 win against Walsall.

 

Man in the mask

It wasn’t just the Barrow supporters who felt McClelland adapted impressively to the world of men’s football.

Wild said: “To come from the environment he has come from in his first loan, I think has been outstanding.

“He has got real good aerial qualities and physical qualities.

“He is coming into a league that is very physical, completely the opposite to what he has been brought up on and I think he has adapted to the environment ever so well and I think he brings so much physicality and quality to us.

“He is happy to go put his head on it in both boxes and we have been really pleased with how he has matured across the season.”

McClelland played with a mask at one stage of the season, having broken his nose.

He was also on the wrong end of a “forearm smash” at Carlisle which earned their striker John-Kymani Gordon a three-game ban.

Italian interest

Plenty of English lower league clubs have been linked with McClelland after Chelsea released him last month.

Udinese and Venezia have also been credited with interest in the past.

 

Familiar faces

McClelland has played in Scotland before – a September, 2022 under-21 international in Paisley.

Northern Ireland drew that game after losing to a Scottish side featuring ex-Saint, Adam Montgomery and Dundee’s Josh Mulligan in the first game of a double-header.

