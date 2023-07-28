Who is Sam McClelland? Incoming St Johnstone centre-back captained Chelsea youths and was linked with Italian move

Sam McClelland is set to become St Johnstone’s third summer signing.

The young centre-back is expected to sign a two-year deal with the McDiarmid Park club.

Courier Sport explores the background of the defender who has rubbed shoulders with stars at Chelsea and been capped for his country at the age of just 19.

Made in Coleraine

McClelland, 21, started playing football in his home town of Limavady before switching to Coleraine’s youth academy set-up from the age of 10.

It proved to be the perfect place to develop as he was one of three young footballers to earn moves to England in 2019.

@ColeraineFC_Aca’s Andy Whiteside, Ben Wilson & Sam McClelland in the Northern Ireland UEFA Championship U17 squad. https://t.co/TfTrdpYNjK pic.twitter.com/cDFFtifPTu — Coleraine FC Academy (@ColeraineFC_Aca) October 22, 2017

McClelland was snapped up on a long-term deal by Chelsea, with Ben Wilson moving to Brighton and Luke McKendry to Swansea.

“It was a fantastic environment and atmosphere to be involved in,” said McClelland.

Chelsea years

He played one game for Chelsea’s development team – a 1-1 draw with Exeter City in the Football League Trophy in August, 2021.

McClelland regularly captained his side in Premier league Two and would train with the likes of Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

International bow

Having progressed from under-17 to under-19 and under-21 level with Northern Ireland, he was capped for the full team in June, 2021.

Then 19, McClelland was given his debut by Ian Baraclough as a late substitute in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Ukraine.

He shared the pitch with Saints’ double-winner, Ali McCann.

👏 congratulations to former Coleraine FC trainee Sam McClelland who has been called-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad for the friendlies against Malta and Ukraine. What an achievement and enjoy the experience, Sam! #COTB #GAWA pic.twitter.com/LKYVtLZA9s — Coleraine FC (@ColeraineFC) May 26, 2021

Keeping Callum Hendry quiet

Last season McClelland was signed by League Two, Barrow on a 12-month loan.

He made 30 appearances and was a fans’ favourite.

He came up against Callum Hendry on one occasion, while recent recruit, Luke Jephcott, was an unused substitute when Barrow faced Swindon Town.

The ninth-place finish was a success for Pete Wild’s team and it was no coincidence that a mid-season dip in form came when McClelland was sidelined for a few weeks with an injury.

“I was delighted to make 30 appearances in all competitions as it was my first loan at senior level,” he said.

“So many teams have a different way of playing. For example, a few are direct and play long balls, whereas others play good football and try to play out from the back.

“However, it was definitely physical and I relished those battles against senior players as I learned so much and it was one of the reasons why I wanted to go out on loan.

“I played in front of 10,000 fans away to Stockport and we beat Bradford City 1-0 away from home with 20% possession and there were 18,000 people through the gate, so those were great experiences.”

McClelland’s one senior goal was a header from a corner in a 2-1 win against Walsall.

Sam McClelland’s 1st professional goal, for Barrow, last night. ⚽️💥 pic.twitter.com/jZ6rKwirog — Chelsea Loan Army (@ChelseaIoanArmy) August 17, 2022

Man in the mask

It wasn’t just the Barrow supporters who felt McClelland adapted impressively to the world of men’s football.

Wild said: “To come from the environment he has come from in his first loan, I think has been outstanding.

“He has got real good aerial qualities and physical qualities.

“He is coming into a league that is very physical, completely the opposite to what he has been brought up on and I think he has adapted to the environment ever so well and I think he brings so much physicality and quality to us.

“He is happy to go put his head on it in both boxes and we have been really pleased with how he has matured across the season.”

Barrow really impressed me from a defensive perspective this afternoon.A game that lacked a lot of quality but they were well organised. Sam McClelland was excellent was so composed and a leader in their defence at such a young age. Won their battles and their duels. Well drilled — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) March 4, 2023

McClelland played with a mask at one stage of the season, having broken his nose.

He was also on the wrong end of a “forearm smash” at Carlisle which earned their striker John-Kymani Gordon a three-game ban.

Italian interest

Plenty of English lower league clubs have been linked with McClelland after Chelsea released him last month.

Udinese and Venezia have also been credited with interest in the past.

A number of Serie A clubs are interested in signing Sam McClelland on loan from Chelsea.

McClelland is a full Northern Irish International making his debut recently against Ukraine. Newly-promoted Venezia reported as most likely. Source – TMW pic.twitter.com/EcxuPPSmZK — Blue Flag (@blueflag05) August 3, 2021

Familiar faces

McClelland has played in Scotland before – a September, 2022 under-21 international in Paisley.

Northern Ireland drew that game after losing to a Scottish side featuring ex-Saint, Adam Montgomery and Dundee’s Josh Mulligan in the first game of a double-header.