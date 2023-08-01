Oludare Olufunwa: St Johnstone sign former Liverpool and Southampton defender on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Oludare Olufunwa: St Johnstone sign former Liverpool and Southampton defender on two-year deal

The 21-year-old will train with Saints on Wednesday.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's latest signing Oludare Olufunwa.
St Johnstone's latest signing Oludare Olufunwa. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have signed versatile former Liverpool and Southampton defender, Oludare Olufunwa.

The 21-year-old has agreed a two-year deal, Courier Sport understands.

Olufunwa, a free agent who was attracting interest from a number of English lower league clubs, agreed to sign today and is expected to train with his new team-mates on Wednesday.

As is the case with Sam McClelland, if the paperwork is completed in time, he will be in contention to feature against Hearts in the Premiership opener.

Olufunwa has played in the Football league Trophy with Southampton and Liverpool.

Strength and speed are his key attributes.

He started out as a centre-back in Southampton’s academy but was regularly utilised as a right-back in his one year at Anfield.

More from St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean, Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty are about to lead their teams into a new league season.
PODCAST: Season preview - how well equipped are St Johnstone, Dundee and United for…
Motherwell have signed former St Johnstone striker Theo Bair.
Theo Bair: Motherwell sign former St Johnstone striker on 2-year deal
Four of St Johnstone's injured players - Callum Booth, Chris Kane, Cammy MacPherson and James Brown.
St Johnstone have EIGHT senior pros injured as Steven MacLean prepares to change transfer…
St Johnstone striker Stevie May wants a line drawn in the sand.
Stevie May reveals St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean’s meeting with senior players after Stirling…
Benny Rooney pictured in 1967.
St Johnstone legend Benny Rooney dies aged 80
Steven MacLean and his St Johnstone players had a chastening afternoon against Stirling Albion.
ERIC NICOLSON: 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth' -…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows 'who is good enough and who isn't' after…
It was a St Johnstone horror show against Stirling Albion. Image: PPA.
St Johnstone suffer calamitous 4-0 defeat to Stirling Albion with league season just SEVEN…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright.
Drey Wright not a fan of early Viaplay Cup start but insists St Johnstone…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured during Viaplay Cup win over Peterhead.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee Viaplay Cup verdict – and result…