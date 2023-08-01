Oludare Olufunwa: St Johnstone sign former Liverpool and Southampton defender on two-year deal

St Johnstone have signed versatile former Liverpool and Southampton defender, Oludare Olufunwa.

The 21-year-old has agreed a two-year deal, Courier Sport understands.

Olufunwa, a free agent who was attracting interest from a number of English lower league clubs, agreed to sign today and is expected to train with his new team-mates on Wednesday.

As is the case with Sam McClelland, if the paperwork is completed in time, he will be in contention to feature against Hearts in the Premiership opener.

Olufunwa has played in the Football league Trophy with Southampton and Liverpool.

Strength and speed are his key attributes.

He started out as a centre-back in Southampton’s academy but was regularly utilised as a right-back in his one year at Anfield.