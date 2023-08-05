St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says ‘don’t write us off’ as Sky Sports crossbar challenge winner aims for goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says ‘don’t write us off’ as Sky Sports crossbar challenge winner aims for goals

Hearts will face a different Saints side to the one which collapsed against part-timers, Stirling Albion.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips has an eve of season message to Perth fans – “don’t write us off”.

The Trinidad and Tobago international pledged that the Premiership Saints who take on Hearts this weekend won’t bear any resemblance to the Viaplay Cup Saints who were embarrassed by Stirling Albion.

The McDiarmid Park side have rediscovered the vibe of Steven MacLean’s first few weeks in charge after taking over from Callum Davidson.

And hopefully a performance the supporters can be proud of will follow on.

“The manager has let it be known he won’t accept a performance like Saturday’s and a line has been drawn under it,” said the 22-year-old.

“We agree. As players we know it was nowhere near our level.

“It’s been hard work from the get-go on Monday morning.

“It’s exactly the same feeling as after the manager took over.

“He’s reminded us of the basics we need to get right and we’ll build from there.

Dan Phillips during a St Johnstone training session.
Dan Phillips during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.

“I don’t pay attention to the pundits or social media too much.

“But we know that based on what we produced in the League Cup, people will be writing us off.

“We’re not listening to outside chatter but we are focused on what we need to do.”

The bond with the supporters will be crucial this season, of course.

And Phillips kept his rallying call short.

“Just don’t write us off. That’s it. Don’t write us off.”

Senior pro at 22

You can expect to see Phillips take on a more senior role in the Perth squad now that the average age is plummeting.

“I consider myself as someone who is vocal in the changing room and on the training pitch,” he said.

“I might not have a lot of first team experience yet but I do have a lot to say.

“Yeah, I’d see myself as one of the senior pros here.

“From a young age I’ve always been loud on and off the pitch – captain of my youth teams at Chelsea.

“I like to drag people with me.

“Even without an armband it’s good to have a lot of people in the changing room who will speak up. I think we’ve got that.”

Tynecastle learning curve

The last time Phillips faced Hearts, he was the target of Tynecastle anger after being incorrectly identified as the man responsible for Liam Boyce’s serious injury.

Davidson took him off at half-time.

“I learned a lot from that day,” said Phillips.

“Every bad performance and every tough game is a learning curve.

“It was definitely the most hostile atmosphere I’ve been involved in.

“The injury wasn’t my fault but the Hearts fans didn’t know that at the time and they were booing my every touch.

“The first time I got the ball I think I lost it straight away because I was in shock with the noise.

“The gaffer didn’t need to pull me aside or speak to me the next day. That’s football. You’ll encounter that sort of thing if you want to get to the top in the game.”

Phillips caught the eye with his accuracy in a pre-season Sky Sports crossbar challenge, finishing top of all the clubs in the Premiership with five in 30 seconds.

He’s certainly got the shooting ability to be finding the net for Saints this season.

“I’m still waiting to hear what the prize is!” he joked

“A lot of the boys were writing me off for that one. I told you – don’t write us off!”

“Hopefully I’ll be getting higher up the pitch this season – more an end to end role.

“Scoring goals is something I’m aiming to add to my game.

“In training I score plenty and my aim wasn’t too bad for that crossbar challenge so hopefully I can get one under it on Saturday.”

Phillips added: “For me the key word this year is ‘consistency’.

“I missed games through injury and there were other times when I wasn’t at my best.

“But I hit a high standard when I was playing well and I want to consistently be at that level this season.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Tyler Onyango.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone turn down chance to sign Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, with Dundee…
New St Johnstone signing Matt Smith playing against Mason Mount and Kevin De Bruyne.
Who is Matt Smith? New St Johnstone midfielder chose football over cricket, won Dutch…
Matt Smith in action for MK Dons.
St Johnstone set to sign MK Dons and Wales midfielder Matt Smith
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean told by a mate he is favourite to be sacked first -…
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
St Johnstone may arrange trial game for Albanian midfielder after training spell at McDiarmid…
Dave Mackay and James McPake are looking to add David Wotherspoon to their Dunfermline squad. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake confirms approach for ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon
New St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone confirm Sam McClelland has signed 2-year deal as former Chelsea man aims…
St Johnstone fans will be needed this season.
St Johnstone 2023/24 preview and predictions: Staying up has never been more challenging but…
Tommy Wright and new St Johnstone signing, Sam McClelland.
Tommy Wright revealed as St Johnstone and Sam McClelland matchmaker
David Wotherspoon could be on the verge of a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline offer contract to St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon

Conversation