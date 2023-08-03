James McPake confirms approach for ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon

Dunfermline manager James McPake has confirmed a deal has been offered to St Johnstone’s three-time cup-winner David Wotherspoon.

The 33-year-old has been training with the side since late last week though it is unclear if or when a deal will be completed.

Wotherspoon left McDiarmid Park in the summer after a decorated 10 years at Saints where he won two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

After returning from the Gold Cup with Canada recently – who he also represented at the most recent World Cup – Wotherspoon was spotted at East End Park on the night of the Viaplay Cup tie versus Annan.

“A deal has been offered to David and we’re waiting to hear,” said McPake. “He’s trained with us and trained very well. He’s a top-quality player in my opinion.

“We’ve been in contact with him for a while and started training with us last Thursday.

“He’s a good player. I like him as a person and I like him as a player.”

Should Wotherspoon sign, he would be reunited with former St Johnstone team-mate – and fellow 2014 Scottish Cup-winner – Dave Mackay, now Pars assistant manager.

Dunfermline bring in Harry Sharp

Ahead of their Championship opener versus Airdrie this weekend, the Pars brought in Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp on loan after an ankle injury ruled out Deniz Mehmet for at least six weeks.

McPake said other than that, his main focus was on preparing the side ahead of the League One flag day on Saturday.

“We’re preparing the team for Airdrie on Saturday with the people we’ve got signed at the minute. That’s all we can do,” said the Dunfermline boss.

“We’re working to get other players in but we need to just concentrate on getting a game plan for Airdrie.”

Mehmet joins Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the sidelines, who are both continuing their recovery.

Injured stars ‘will come back stronger’

“Matty’s getting surgery as we speak, Kane’s out jogging, which is great,” added McPake.

“Deniz is a frustrating one but thankfully after seeing the specialist on Wednesday night he doesn’t need surgery.

“It’s not as extensive as the other two.

“With the other two I was just gutted for the clubs, but it’s character-building, I suppose.

“They’ll come back mentally stronger in my opinion, because I’ve been that player – and at the start of the season as well.”