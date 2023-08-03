James McPake confirms approach for ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake confirms approach for ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon

The Dunfermline manager didn't want to commit to a timeline but said the 33-year-old had been training with the Pars.

By Craig Cairns
Dave Mackay and James McPake are looking to add David Wotherspoon to their Dunfermline squad. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake has confirmed a deal has been offered to St Johnstone’s three-time cup-winner David Wotherspoon.

The 33-year-old has been training with the side since late last week though it is unclear if or when a deal will be completed.

Wotherspoon left McDiarmid Park in the summer after a decorated 10 years at Saints where he won two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

David Wotherspoon holds the Scottish Cup aloft after completing the domestic cup double with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

After returning from the Gold Cup with Canada recently – who he also represented at the most recent World Cup – Wotherspoon was spotted at East End Park on the night of the Viaplay Cup tie versus Annan.

“A deal has been offered to David and we’re waiting to hear,” said McPake. “He’s trained with us and trained very well. He’s a top-quality player in my opinion.

“We’ve been in contact with him for a while and started training with us last Thursday.

“He’s a good player. I like him as a person and I like him as a player.”

Should Wotherspoon sign, he would be reunited with former St Johnstone team-mate – and fellow 2014 Scottish Cup-winner – Dave Mackay, now Pars assistant manager.

Dunfermline bring in Harry Sharp

Ahead of their Championship opener versus Airdrie this weekend, the Pars brought in Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp on loan after an ankle injury ruled out Deniz Mehmet for at least six weeks.

Harry Sharp has joined Dunfermline on loan from Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

McPake said other than that, his main focus was on preparing the side ahead of the League One flag day on Saturday.

“We’re preparing the team for Airdrie on Saturday with the people we’ve got signed at the minute. That’s all we can do,” said the Dunfermline boss.

“We’re working to get other players in but we need to just concentrate on getting a game plan for Airdrie.”

Mehmet joins Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the sidelines, who are both continuing their recovery.

Injured stars ‘will come back stronger’

“Matty’s getting surgery as we speak, Kane’s out jogging, which is great,” added McPake.

“Deniz is a frustrating one but thankfully after seeing the specialist on Wednesday night he doesn’t need surgery.

Deniz Mehmet will miss the start of the league season with injury. Image: SNS.

“It’s not as extensive as the other two.

“With the other two I was just gutted for the clubs, but it’s character-building, I suppose.

“They’ll come back mentally stronger in my opinion, because I’ve been that player – and at the start of the season as well.”

