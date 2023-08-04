Who is Matt Smith? New St Johnstone midfielder chose football over cricket, won Dutch title and went to World Cup and Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is Matt Smith? New St Johnstone midfielder chose football over cricket, won Dutch title and went to World Cup and Euros

The 23-year spent nearly a decade with Manchester City and has 19 caps for Wales.

New St Johnstone signing Matt Smith playing against Mason Mount and Kevin De Bruyne.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone’s transfer business is gaining momentum, with former Manchester City central midfielder, Matt Smith set to be their latest recruit.

The Perth club should soon close a two-year deal with MK Dons for Smith, who has 19 caps for Wales.

Courier Sport takes a detailed look at the 23-year-old’s career to date.

Best part of a decade at Manchester City

A big club academy pedigree has been a theme of Saints’ recent transfer business.

Sam McClelland was brought through the ranks at Chelsea and Oludare Olufunwa played the bulk of his development football with Southampton before moving for a season to Liverpool.

Smith, like Olufunwa, has ‘split service’.

He was with West Brom until the age of 14 when he was snapped up by Manchester City.

With City, he was predominantly used as a central midfielder but also occasionally filled in at right-back.

Could have been a bat and pads

Smith was (is) a multi-talented sportsman.

Had it not been for football, he may have been able to pursue a career in cricket.

He reached county standard in the Midlands but described the sport as “just something I was doing through the summer when I had time”.

He added: “It wasn’t a hard decision to commit to football when West Brom asked me to.”

Welsh roots

Born and bred in England, Smith qualifies to play for Wales thanks to his Gwent-born grandfather and by 16, he had captained his adopted country at under-16 and under-17 levels.

Smith is a couple of months older than Luke Jephcott and had progressed to full international honours before his new Saints team-mate appeared for the under-21s.

They have played against each other in club football, with Jephcott scoring for Plymouth on his 100th appearance when Smith was on loan at Doncaster.

Heading abroad

Smith impressed with City’s under-18s, so much so that it was deemed he was ready for his first loan move.

He spent the 2018/19 season in the Dutch Eerste division with FC Twente.

He played 37 times for FC Twente, helping them win promotion back to the Eredivisie.

Twente’s sporting director Ted van Leeuwen described Smith as a “gift”.

The spin-offs from this hugely successful loan were a first full Wales cap against Mexico at the age of 18 and a three-year contract extension with City, who had to fight off interest from the Bundesliga to keep him.

No shortage of loans

After shorts spells with QPR and Charlton Athletic in the Championship, City chose Doncaster Rovers and League One as Smith’s next destination.

As in the Netherlands, he was a first team regular in Yorkshire (43 appearances this time).

And again, there was a big prize earned with Wales on the back of it.

Jephcott missed out on Euro 2021 selection but Smith – with 14 caps collected by this point – was picked for Rob Page’s squad.

Mixing with the stars

Smith has obviously played alongside a world class, generational talent, in Gareth Bale.

He’s also played against some legends of the sport.

Matt Smith in action against Belgium.
Smith has come up against the likes of Rodri, Modric, Perisic, Kovacic, Szoboszlai, Grealish, Saka, Lewandowski, Gakpo, De Bruyne and Hazard.

You’d like to think he’s collected a few good shirts!

Sold

Following limited opportunities with Hull City – the last loan – City recalled Smith early and transferred him to MK Dons for an undisclosed fee on deadline day of January, 2022.

Matt Smith in action for MK Dons.
Signed by Liam Manning, Smith’s early season form last year was good enough to get him to the World Cup in Qatar.

Appearances under Mark Jackson were few and far between post-Qatar, though.

He took charge in December and didn’t give Smith a single league start, only bringing him off the bench on six occasions.

And now former Motherwell boss, Graham Alexander, has let Smith leave as he seeks to bring MK Dons up from League Two following their relegation a few months ago.

MK Dons’ Spoony

Like David Wotherspoon with St Johnstone, Smith was the first ever MK Dons player to earn World Cup selection.

Unlike Wotherspoon, he didn’t get game-time.

Smith reflected: “The whole experience was fantastic. It would have been nicer had results gone better and I’d got some minutes but as an experience, and to say I’ve been part of a World Cup is special to me.”

All-round central midfielder

So what style of player is Saints’ new signing.

“Tenacious” is a word that comes up a lot over the course of his career.

When Hull secured him on loan, their manager Grant McCann said: “Matt is a very busy and energetic midfield player, but also a very good character.

“He loves to get on the ball and pass forward. He can play either as a number eight or a number six and suits our style of play.”

Conversation