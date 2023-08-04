EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone turn down chance to sign Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, with Dundee a possible destination

St Johnstone have turned down the opportunity to sign young Everton midfielder, Tyler Onyango, on loan.

And Courier Sport understands that the 20-year-old is now on Dundee’s list of potential recruits.

Onyango spent the first half of last season at Burton Albion and the second half at Forest Green Rovers.

Everton in need of a ball-carrying midfielder… Step forward Tyler Onyango! Massive future ahead of this lad! 👏🏻🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/lQ0VpIwUMa — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) February 1, 2021

Saints, who are set to complete a deal to bring Welsh international Matt Smith to McDiarmid Park on a two-year contract, are exploring other options to supplement their midfield.

With Everton keen to see the England under-18 international get regular game-time, Dundee are now a possible destination for Onyango, who has a handful of Goodison Park first team appearances to his name.