EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone turn down chance to sign Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, with Dundee a possible destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone turn down chance to sign Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, with Dundee a possible destination

The England under-18 international spent last season on loan in England's League One.

By Eric Nicolson
Tyler Onyango.
Tyler Onyango. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have turned down the opportunity to sign young Everton midfielder, Tyler Onyango, on loan.

And Courier Sport understands that the 20-year-old is now on Dundee’s list of potential recruits.

Onyango spent the first half of last season at Burton Albion and the second half at Forest Green Rovers.

Saints, who are set to complete a deal to bring Welsh international Matt Smith to McDiarmid Park on a two-year contract, are exploring other options to supplement their midfield.

With Everton keen to see the England under-18 international get regular game-time, Dundee are now a possible destination for Onyango, who has a handful of Goodison Park first team appearances to his name.

More from St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone signing Matt Smith playing against Mason Mount and Kevin De Bruyne.
Who is Matt Smith? New St Johnstone midfielder chose football over cricket, won Dutch…
Matt Smith in action for MK Dons.
St Johnstone set to sign MK Dons and Wales midfielder Matt Smith
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean told by a mate he is favourite to be sacked first -…
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
St Johnstone may arrange trial game for Albanian midfielder after training spell at McDiarmid…
Dave Mackay and James McPake are looking to add David Wotherspoon to their Dunfermline squad. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake confirms approach for ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon
New St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone confirm Sam McClelland has signed 2-year deal as former Chelsea man aims…
St Johnstone fans will be needed this season.
St Johnstone 2023/24 preview and predictions: Staying up has never been more challenging but…
Tommy Wright and new St Johnstone signing, Sam McClelland.
Tommy Wright revealed as St Johnstone and Sam McClelland matchmaker
David Wotherspoon could be on the verge of a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline offer contract to St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone are 'in the trenches' as Steven MacLean makes Premiership pledge

Conversation