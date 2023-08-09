Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan bags Salford City double AFTER dislocating shoulder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan bags Salford City double AFTER dislocating shoulder

The League Cup win over Preston North End was his first start in English football.

By Eric Nicolson
Ex-St Johnstone forward Connor McLennan is up and running with new club Salford City.
Ex-St Johnstone forward Connor McLennan is up and running with new club Salford City. Image: Shuttersock.

Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward, Connor McLennan, has revealed that he scored his first Salford City goal after dislocating his shoulder.

The 23-year-old’s fifth minute opener in a League Cup tie at Preston has got the former Scotland under-21 international up and running with his new club.

And he followed that strike by making it a first half double, cashing in on a slack back pass.

Preston, who introduced ex-Saint Ali McCann at half-time, took the game to a penalty shoot-out, which Salford won.

McLennan made 23 appearances for Saints but only scored once – a consolation in a defeat to Livingston.

He has hit the ground running alongside Callum Hendry, though, after signing a one-year deal with League Two big spenders, Salford.

Talking Salford TV through his opening goal, McLennan said: “I dislocated my shoulder about a minute before it!

“I just ran on from the touchline to the edge of the box and had a couple of swings at it.

“It’s my start in English football. I’m buzzing with it to be honest. I wanted to get off to a good start and I’ve got a couple of goals.”

