Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan bags Salford City double AFTER dislocating shoulder

Former St Johnstone and Aberdeen forward, Connor McLennan, has revealed that he scored his first Salford City goal after dislocating his shoulder.

The 23-year-old’s fifth minute opener in a League Cup tie at Preston has got the former Scotland under-21 international up and running with his new club.

And he followed that strike by making it a first half double, cashing in on a slack back pass.

Preston, who introduced ex-Saint Ali McCann at half-time, took the game to a penalty shoot-out, which Salford won.

Double goalscorer @mclennan_connor was delighted to score his first goals in England as Salford City knocked Preston North End out of the @Carabao_Cup 🗞️ — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) August 9, 2023

McLennan made 23 appearances for Saints but only scored once – a consolation in a defeat to Livingston.

He has hit the ground running alongside Callum Hendry, though, after signing a one-year deal with League Two big spenders, Salford.

Talking Salford TV through his opening goal, McLennan said: “I dislocated my shoulder about a minute before it!

“I just ran on from the touchline to the edge of the box and had a couple of swings at it.

“It’s my start in English football. I’m buzzing with it to be honest. I wanted to get off to a good start and I’ve got a couple of goals.”