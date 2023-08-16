St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair signs new deal through to 2026 as he admits injury ‘came at the worst time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair signs new deal through to 2026 as he admits injury ‘came at the worst time’

The former Scotland under-21 international recently broke his arm.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has signed a new contract.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has signed a new contract. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has signed a contract extension through to 2026.

The former Scotland international broke his arm in a recent closed-doors match.

He made his first team debut at the end of last season and started two of Saints’ League Cup group games.

Sinclair, who will hope to be fit early in the new year, was due to be out of contract next summer.

The Scone man, with his local club since the age of 10, admitted the injury “came at the worst time”.

But he now has the security of knowing he’ll be a Saints player for several more years.

“I am delighted to get the deal signed as it has been in the works for a while,” said Sinclair.

“It was an easy decision for me to stay.

“I feel like this is my club because I have grown up around the place. I was a ball boy and I used to be a season ticket holder here.

“I have been here for over a decade now.

Ross Sinclair in action for St Johnstone.
Ross Sinclair in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“To experience all of that, then come through the academy and sign another professional deal is massive for me and for my family.

“The injury has come at the worst time for me. I had just made my debut and started a few games.

“I dived to stop a shot and broke my elbow. I have made that same save 100 times before and this time I was just unfortunate.

“We got the surgery done as soon as possible. They had to break the bone again to help set it properly.

“The surgeon is happy with how it was turned out and I can guarantee everyone I will be back better and stronger.”

Rehab starts

Sinclair injured his wrists earlier in his career and is certainly due a run of good luck.

“I have had bad injuries before and I know how horrible it can be,” he added.

“Taking a routine away from a player can be extremely lonely. You miss out on the gym, meetings, training, and it can be stressful.

“Having my friends, family and team-mates around me has made the ordeal a lot easier.

“I can’t thank the supporters enough for all their kind messages and I am looking forward to being back as soon as possible.

“The most important thing for me now is to get away for a bit and get my head right.

“Then I will come back, focus on my rehab and getting back as quickly as possible.”

