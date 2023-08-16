St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair signs new deal through to 2026 as he admits injury ‘came at the worst time’

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has signed a contract extension through to 2026.

The former Scotland international broke his arm in a recent closed-doors match.

He made his first team debut at the end of last season and started two of Saints’ League Cup group games.

Sinclair, who will hope to be fit early in the new year, was due to be out of contract next summer.

The Scone man, with his local club since the age of 10, admitted the injury “came at the worst time”.

But he now has the security of knowing he’ll be a Saints player for several more years.

“I am delighted to get the deal signed as it has been in the works for a while,” said Sinclair.

“It was an easy decision for me to stay.

“I feel like this is my club because I have grown up around the place. I was a ball boy and I used to be a season ticket holder here.

“I have been here for over a decade now.

“To experience all of that, then come through the academy and sign another professional deal is massive for me and for my family.

“The injury has come at the worst time for me. I had just made my debut and started a few games.

“I dived to stop a shot and broke my elbow. I have made that same save 100 times before and this time I was just unfortunate.

“We got the surgery done as soon as possible. They had to break the bone again to help set it properly.

“The surgeon is happy with how it was turned out and I can guarantee everyone I will be back better and stronger.”

Rehab starts

Sinclair injured his wrists earlier in his career and is certainly due a run of good luck.

“I have had bad injuries before and I know how horrible it can be,” he added.

“Taking a routine away from a player can be extremely lonely. You miss out on the gym, meetings, training, and it can be stressful.

“Having my friends, family and team-mates around me has made the ordeal a lot easier.

“I can’t thank the supporters enough for all their kind messages and I am looking forward to being back as soon as possible.

“The most important thing for me now is to get away for a bit and get my head right.

“Then I will come back, focus on my rehab and getting back as quickly as possible.”