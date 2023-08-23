St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells senior players they can leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells senior players they can leave

The McDiarmid Park manager doesn't want his squad to become too big again.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean, has started the process of moving senior players out of the club.

So far it’s been a case of youngsters departing on loan to balance the rising number of new signings.

But MacLean is also aware there will need to be experienced men finding a fresh challenge.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of players already,” said the Perth boss. “I said their game-time will be limited.

“It’s not personal.

“I’m trying to do what is best for the football club and build a squad that will represent the club in the right manner.

“I have no problems with the lads but I’m doing it for football reasons.

“I might send another couple of younger ones on loan as well.

“We already have Alex Ferguson at Queen of the South and Bayley Klimionek and Jackson Mylchreest in the Lowland League.”

20 fit players at last

For the first time since MacLean’s squad returned for pre-season, he’s got proper numbers to work with on the training ground.

“We had 12 fit players at one point, including the likes of Liam Parker, Taylor Steven and Alex Ferguson,” he said.

“That meant just eight senior players.

“Tuesday was the first day I had 20 players available to me – to work with and do what I wanted to do.

A St Johnstone training session.
A St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.

“It had been a long time coming.

“Now we’re getting to where we want to go.

“There will be bumps along the road but we can see it taking shape and we’re implementing what I want to do.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with the squad.

“When you bring new players in, it gives the squad a lift. It makes others up their game and you can see that already.

Jay (Turner-Cooke), Luke (Robinson) and Dara (Costelloe) are available for Saturday.”

James Brown and Cammy MacPherson “will be assessed at the end of the week” before MacLean decides whether to include them for the trip to face Celtic.

Conversation