St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells senior players they can leave

St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean, has started the process of moving senior players out of the club.

So far it’s been a case of youngsters departing on loan to balance the rising number of new signings.

But MacLean is also aware there will need to be experienced men finding a fresh challenge.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of players already,” said the Perth boss. “I said their game-time will be limited.

“It’s not personal.

“I’m trying to do what is best for the football club and build a squad that will represent the club in the right manner.

“I have no problems with the lads but I’m doing it for football reasons.

“I might send another couple of younger ones on loan as well.

“We already have Alex Ferguson at Queen of the South and Bayley Klimionek and Jackson Mylchreest in the Lowland League.”

20 fit players at last

For the first time since MacLean’s squad returned for pre-season, he’s got proper numbers to work with on the training ground.

“We had 12 fit players at one point, including the likes of Liam Parker, Taylor Steven and Alex Ferguson,” he said.

“That meant just eight senior players.

“Tuesday was the first day I had 20 players available to me – to work with and do what I wanted to do.

“It had been a long time coming.

“Now we’re getting to where we want to go.

“There will be bumps along the road but we can see it taking shape and we’re implementing what I want to do.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with the squad.

“When you bring new players in, it gives the squad a lift. It makes others up their game and you can see that already.

“Jay (Turner-Cooke), Luke (Robinson) and Dara (Costelloe) are available for Saturday.”

James Brown and Cammy MacPherson “will be assessed at the end of the week” before MacLean decides whether to include them for the trip to face Celtic.