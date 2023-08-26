Steven MacLean: St Johnstone players carried out Celtic game-plan to the letter, now they need to back it up against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone players carried out Celtic game-plan to the letter, now they need to back it up against Dundee

Proud Perth boss couldn't have asked for more at Parkhead.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean . Imager: SNS.

St Johnstone have secured their first Premiership point and put down their first big marker for the season.

But Perth boss, Steven MacLean, has told his players they will need to back-up their hard-fought draw with Celtic by continuing that good work against Dundee next weekend.

“To come here and get a point is always a good point,” said a proud Saints manager.

“I’m delighted with my players.

“All the new players we had, the way they worked, the togetherness of them, the work ethic, they did what we wanted them to do to the letter.

“It’s important now that we kick on.

“There’s no point in coming here, getting a point, putting that work in and not kicking on.

“We need to make sure we have the same work-rate next week and try to get a result against Dundee.”

Dimitar Mitov was on top form again.
Dimitar Mitov was on top form again. Image: PA.

Dimitar Mitov has been man of the match week after week in his short time with Saints – and the Parkhead contest was another hugely impressive performance from the former Cambridge United goalkeeper.

Three times he denied Matt O’Riley and his command of his penalty box was a big part of the visitors’ keeping the champions at bay.

“Dimi had big saves at big times,” said MacLean. “That’s what he’s there for.

“He’s rightly got a call-up for Bulgaria.

“I’m very happy with him just now.”

Debut delight

MacLean gave debuts to all three of his recent loan recruits – Jay Turner-Cooke, Luke Robinson and Dara Costelloe.

And the Burnley forward nearly turned a draw into a famous win.

“At half-time I said we would get moments in the game and it was important we tried to take them,” said Maclean.

“Costelloe had a great run and showed what he’s all about with power and pace. It was a great save from Joe Hart.

“May had a one-on-one as well and Hart came up with another big save. That would have put the icing on the cake but I can’t complain about the result.

“You never know quite what you’re going to get with loan players.

“You see them doing good things in training but until you pitch them in, you never know.

“They’re young, hungry players who want to play at a higher level. Hopefully we can help them to do that.

“We needed people in to help the players already here. Injuries coming back will help things as well.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: PA.

“The things that have happened so far, you couldn’t write it – all the players we’ve had out.

“You go on all these courses to learn about coaching and managing but nothing like that gets brought up.

“It was important we had a turnaround of players but I’d still like another couple, if I’m being honest.

“We’ll see what we can do next week.”

Conversation