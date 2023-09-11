St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha tips Dimitar Mitov to play in the English Premier League (and make Perth club a lot of money)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha tips Dimitar Mitov to play in the English Premier League (and make Perth club a lot of money)

The pair worked together at Charlton Athletic.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha has been a mentor to Dimitar Mitov.
Sergei Baltacha has been a mentor to Dimitar Mitov. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha is delighted that Dimitar Mitov is flourishing with his old club.

But he has warned Saints fans to enjoy watching the Bulgarian make spectacular saves and earn precious points while they can.

Because he believes the goalkeeper he worked with at Charlton Athletic as a teenager is destined to go to the very top of the game.

Baltacha played a part in developing a number of stars to come out of The Valley, including Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa and Ademola Lookman.

And that’s the bracket he put’s Mitov in.

“Dimitar is a very good goalkeeper and a very good person as well,” said Baltacha, who left Charlton recently to take a job as head of football at a private school in Surrey.

“I was the under-18 manager at Charlton when he came to us and he was an important player.

“We won the Professional Development League 2 title three times in four years (2015, 16 and 18) and he was a big part of that successful period.

“Charlton had never won it before.

“He saved penalties for us and was outstanding.

“He’s got a good temperament, works hard and keeps his feet on the ground.

“He has everything you want in a goalkeeper who will play at the top level.

“He’s not the type of person to shout about himself – I’ve known a lot of goalkeepers who talk about themselves a lot more but can’t play nearly as well!”

Mentor

Mitov didn’t speak a word of English when he arrived for trials with Charlton a decade.

Ukrainian, Baltacha helped the 16-year-old adapt to life in a new country.

“I knew his agent at the time,” the Dynamo Kyiv legend told Courier Sport. “We still keep in touch.

“Dimitar spoke no English.

“I remembered what it was like for me when I came to England – but I had family.

“Dimitar was only 16 and on his own.

“I spoke with him a lot – Bulgarians and Ukrainians, we can understand each other.

“It was a surprise to me that Charlton let him leave.

“I don’t know why other people didn’t see what I saw. They didn’t offer him a contract.

“I didn’t understand it. My opinion was totally different.

“I’m glad he’s done so well since he left Charlton because he’s an outstanding goalkeeper.”

All the way to the top

Mitov’s career curve has taken a sharp rise over the last few weeks.

First, there was a man of the match performance to keep a clean sheet against the Scottish champions and then a first call-up and debut for Bulgaria.

This won’t be a peak, though, as far as Baltacha is concerned.

“I saw how well he played for Cambridge against Newcastle in the FA Cup and I know the St Johnstone fans are very happy with his performances this season,” he said.

“You need to have a strong personality to play your best at Celtic Park.

Dimitar Mitov was on top form at Celtic Park.
Dimitar Mitov was on top form at Celtic Park. Image: PA.

“Getting in the Bulgaria team is a big step for him.

“He’s 26 and for outfield players that’s like 21.

“St Johnstone is a club I love so I’m very happy he’s now playing for them.

“I think the supporters need to enjoy watching him because I don’t think he’ll be there for a long time unfortunately.

“He will play in the Premier League.

“A big club will spot him and take him away but he’s a valuable member of the team just now and if St Johnstone do sell him they will get a good transfer fee.”

