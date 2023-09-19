Fran Franczak: St Johnstone starlet is going nowhere, says Steven MacLean, and is set for Premiership game-time at just 16

There has been a steady stream of St Johnstone youngsters heading out on loan to further their football education of late.

But highly-rated midfielder, Fran Franczak, is going nowhere.

Saints boss, Steven MacLean, put the 16-year-old Perthshire boy on the bench for Saturday’s clash with Rangers.

Franczak, who featured in pre-season at just 15, earned his match-day squad inclusion by impressing on the training ground and closed-doors matches, according to his manager.

His work through the week is also likely to lead to Premiership game-time this season.

“Hopefully, yeah,” said MacLean.

“It is now about trying to pick the right moment to put him in.

“He is staying – 100%.

“I like him a lot and he’s a bundle of energy.

“He needs to keep progressing but he is doing really well.

“He will be a central midfielder but he can play off a side and in behind.

“He has so much enthusiasm and energy, but quality too.

“Fran has been brilliant.

“If you train well and play well, why not?

“He has proven that he is more than good enough and was brilliant again in a reserve game last week.”

Ben McCrystal, who scored in the League Cup win at Alloa in July, has been loaned out to Broomhill for the season.

Fellow academy prospects Bayley Klimionek and Jackson Mylchreest are also playing their 2023/24 football in the Lowland League.

“It will be good for Ben,” said MacLean. “I’m happy with that.

“Maybe another couple of young boys can go on loan too.”