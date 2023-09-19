Fran Franczak: St Johnstone starlet is going nowhere, says Steven MacLean, and is set for Premiership game-time at just 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fran Franczak: St Johnstone starlet is going nowhere, says Steven MacLean, and is set for Premiership game-time at just 16

The local lad was on the bench for last weekend's game against Rangers.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

There has been a steady stream of St Johnstone youngsters heading out on loan to further their football education of late.

But highly-rated midfielder, Fran Franczak, is going nowhere.

Saints boss, Steven MacLean, put the 16-year-old Perthshire boy on the bench for Saturday’s clash with Rangers.

Franczak, who featured in pre-season at just 15, earned his match-day squad inclusion by impressing on the training ground and closed-doors matches, according to his manager.

His work through the week is also likely to lead to Premiership game-time this season.

St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly.
St Johnstone’s Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully, yeah,” said MacLean.

“It is now about trying to pick the right moment to put him in.

“He is staying – 100%.

“I like him a lot and he’s a bundle of energy.

“He needs to keep progressing but he is doing really well.

“He will be a central midfielder but he can play off a side and in behind.

“He has so much enthusiasm and energy, but quality too.

“Fran has been brilliant.

“If you train well and play well, why not?

“He has proven that he is more than good enough and was brilliant again in a reserve game last week.”

Ben McCrystal, who scored in the League Cup win at Alloa in July, has been loaned out to Broomhill for the season.

Fellow academy prospects Bayley Klimionek and Jackson Mylchreest are also playing their 2023/24 football in the Lowland League.

“It will be good for Ben,” said MacLean. “I’m happy with that.

“Maybe another couple of young boys can go on loan too.”

