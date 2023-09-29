Stevie May: St Johnstone fans haven’t turned on us – we must repay them with win v Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Stevie May: St Johnstone fans haven’t turned on us – we must repay them with win v Livingston

Last season's top scorer believes a victory will be transformative for the younger Saints players.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Stevie May.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May. Image: SNS.

Two seasons’ worth of Premiership slog for St Johnstone, followed by a six-game winless start to a third takes a deep bite into fan faith.

Stevie May is well aware that supporter optimism this campaign will not be an extension of the pair that preceded it is being severely tested.

But the three-time cup winner has stressed how important continued backing from the McDiarmid Park stands will be in Saturday’s crucial clash with Livingston and beyond as the Perth side plan to launch an autumn revival.

“The fans have been great over the years,” said May.

“They’ve turned out more than we could ever have hoped for given the disappointment of the last two seasons.

“They’ve stayed with us the whole way and been brilliant.

St Johnstone fans during the recent game against Dundee.
St Johnstone fans during the recent game against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“You go to other grounds where you can frustrate teams and get their fans to turn on them.

“That’s not something that happens here.

“We couldn’t ask for any better backing and it is now up to us to repay them for that support and get ourselves away from trouble.”

‘Different dynamic’

Previous experiences with bottom of the table battles have been dealt with by a dressing room full of calm-under-pressure senior pros.

There’s a greater sense of unknown about Steven MacLean’s new-look squad this time, though.

“There are still experienced ones amongst it,” said May. “Including myself, who have been in this situation before.

“But it’s a different dynamic. We have a younger squad with players who have played less games.

“There are positives to take from the younger guys, including their energy levels.”

St Johnstone training.
St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.

Beating Livingston could have a transformative effect on Saints, May believes.

“A first win would be huge for the younger lads,” he said.

“I know from experience how much your confidence can be boosted from a positive result.

“I was there as a young player myself. Sometimes you don’t feel as if you have played your part until you contribute to a win.

“That was the case for me every time I went to a new team. We’ve still got that to come.

“When I went down south a lot of people questioned whether I could play at that level.

“After I scored my first goal in the Championship and started winning matches it made a big difference.

“Showing people I could do it was a big thing for me coming down from Scotland.”

Doubters everywhere

That desire to prove the doubters wrong still burns bright in May.

“We were getting written off before anybody saw us play this season,” said last year’s top scorer.

“We are only going to get better as the season goes on.

“We’ve been doubted plenty times but we have always managed to prove people wrong.

“I’m not sure why we are such slow starters.

“If we knew then we would be able to prevent it. It just seems to be the way of it.

“It’s certainly not preparation, fitness or anything like that.

“We know we have to be better than we have been in the last few games.

“We need to become the team that takes their chances.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Fran Franczak isn't in the St Johnstone first team dressing room yet.
St Johnstone record-breaker Fran Franczak could START v Livingston but must wait for first…
St Johnstone and Rangers met at McDiarmid Park earlier this month.
Rangers v St Johnstone November 4 match postponed
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler is setting high standards.
Sven Sprangler sets St Johnstone standards on and off pitch, says Steven MacLean
Steven MacLean and Duncan Ferguson have a big weekend coming up, while Tony Watt continues to be a Dundee United talking point.
PODCAST: Have St Johnstone reached season-defining point already?
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
'Blood soon wipes off', says St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean as he seeks bravery…
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi back in Ukraine under-21 squad for games v England…
Vic Robertson - St Johnstone's youngest ever goalscorer.
EXCLUSIVE: Vic Robertson on goal that made St Johnstone history and career that faded…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need wins to stop becoming detached - and they need…
Sven Sprangler makes a challenge in his St Johnstone debut against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler: I wasn't wanted in Austria but St Johnstone move is a dream…
Sven Sprangler made an impressive St Johnstone debut, Stevie May was a lone striker again and Steven MacLean has problems to solve.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone MUST show a gear change against Livingston and play in…

Conversation