Stevie May: St Johnstone fans haven’t turned on us – we must repay them with win v Livingston

Two seasons’ worth of Premiership slog for St Johnstone, followed by a six-game winless start to a third takes a deep bite into fan faith.

Stevie May is well aware that supporter optimism this campaign will not be an extension of the pair that preceded it is being severely tested.

But the three-time cup winner has stressed how important continued backing from the McDiarmid Park stands will be in Saturday’s crucial clash with Livingston and beyond as the Perth side plan to launch an autumn revival.

“The fans have been great over the years,” said May.

“They’ve turned out more than we could ever have hoped for given the disappointment of the last two seasons.

“They’ve stayed with us the whole way and been brilliant.

“You go to other grounds where you can frustrate teams and get their fans to turn on them.

“That’s not something that happens here.

“We couldn’t ask for any better backing and it is now up to us to repay them for that support and get ourselves away from trouble.”

‘Different dynamic’

Previous experiences with bottom of the table battles have been dealt with by a dressing room full of calm-under-pressure senior pros.

There’s a greater sense of unknown about Steven MacLean’s new-look squad this time, though.

“There are still experienced ones amongst it,” said May. “Including myself, who have been in this situation before.

“But it’s a different dynamic. We have a younger squad with players who have played less games.

“There are positives to take from the younger guys, including their energy levels.”

Beating Livingston could have a transformative effect on Saints, May believes.

“A first win would be huge for the younger lads,” he said.

“I know from experience how much your confidence can be boosted from a positive result.

“I was there as a young player myself. Sometimes you don’t feel as if you have played your part until you contribute to a win.

“That was the case for me every time I went to a new team. We’ve still got that to come.

“When I went down south a lot of people questioned whether I could play at that level.

“After I scored my first goal in the Championship and started winning matches it made a big difference.

“Showing people I could do it was a big thing for me coming down from Scotland.”

Doubters everywhere

That desire to prove the doubters wrong still burns bright in May.

“We were getting written off before anybody saw us play this season,” said last year’s top scorer.

“We are only going to get better as the season goes on.

“We’ve been doubted plenty times but we have always managed to prove people wrong.

“I’m not sure why we are such slow starters.

“If we knew then we would be able to prevent it. It just seems to be the way of it.

“It’s certainly not preparation, fitness or anything like that.

“We know we have to be better than we have been in the last few games.

“We need to become the team that takes their chances.”