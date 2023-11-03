Graham Carey: St Johnstone ‘haven’t even scratched the surface’ as Steven MacLean’s blunt honesty inspires first league win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey: St Johnstone ‘haven’t even scratched the surface’ as Steven MacLean’s blunt honesty inspires first league win

The Irishman claims the Perth side have a lot of room left for improvement.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
St Johnstone's Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are up and running as a game-winning team in the Premiership.

But playmaker, Graham Carey, believes the Perth side are nowhere near fulfilling their potential yet.

Saints’ first victory of the league season has lifted a dark cloud from McDiarmid Park in the wake of a Paisley implosion and manager Steven MacLean’s sacking.

Ensuring that it stays away – and they start moving up the table – is the next objective.

“We haven’t even scratched the surface,” said Carey, back in the side against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night after missing the 4-0 defeat to St Mirren.

“We have a lot of quality players in the team. There’s a lot of improvement to come.

Graham Carey during the match between St Johnstone and Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park.
Graham Carey during the match between St Johnstone and Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

“For one reason or another we’ve been short of confidence and not clinical in both boxes.

“There are a lot of positives to build on but we still need to cut out mistakes.

“A new manager will have seen a lot of character and a lot of fight.

“The quicker we get a manager in, the quicker we can build towards the next game.

“If that doesn’t happen, we have enough characters in the dressing room and the staff here are brilliant.”

True words

According to Carey, MacLean’s post-St Mirren “chucked it” blast was warranted and it helped inspire the midweek victory.

“I think his words were true,” said the former Plymouth Argyle and CSKA Sofia man.

“I was ill and wasn’t there on Saturday but he was obviously disappointed in the manner of the defeat.

“The manager has the right to call out players if he feels that is right.

“Everyone in the dressing room will tell you it wasn’t good enough at the weekend.

“I don’t think it was harsh. They were true words.

“I think on Wednesday we showed that he was right at the weekend.

“The reaction was partly down to him and his comments after the game.

“Hopefully we did him proud.”

A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
A dejected St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Carey added: “The players had a great relationship with Steven and Liam (Craig).

“We felt as a group that we let them down at the start of the season.

“There was a bit of nervous energy before the game, not knowing what was going to happen.

“But we channelled it in the right way in the first 10 minutes and started really well.

“There was a bit of nervousness around the ground in the second half because we hadn’t won this season.

“We needed to put our bodies on the line.

“If we had thrown that away, there would’ve been a lot of questions asked about the character in the dressing room. Nobody wanted that.”

Clark the focal point

Carey started started off the move for Saints’ first goal and dropped a cross on the head of Nicky Clark for the second.

Having the ex-Dundee United centre-forward in the starting line-up has added a much-needed extra dimension to the team’s attack.

“We put a lot of crosses in the box in the last few games and didn’t get on the end of them,” he said.

“Nicky has been a big miss for us and he showed on Wednesday why he is very important.

“If you give him service, he will score goals.

“It’s great to see him back and great to see Chris Kane starting too.

“We want our wing-backs to get forward but they can’t really do that if you don’t hold the ball up.

“We have had runners in behind this season but not really a focal point holding the ball up and slowing the game down so our wing-backs can get higher up the pitch to put crosses in.”

Conversation