Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in contention to replace Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in contention to replace Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers

The Perth double-winner has been out of work since April.

By Eric Nicolson
Ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: Shutterstock.

Former St Johnstone boss, Callum Davidson, has been linked with the vacant manager’s position at Bristol Rovers.

The League One club sacked Joey Barton following a poor run of form in October.

Like Davidson’s old club, Saints, Rovers have since picked up a victory under a caretaker manager (Andy Mangan).

The likes of Garry Monk, Dean Holden and Karl Robinson were early frontrunners.

But it has now been reported by Bristol Live that “initial discussions” have taken place with Perth double cup-winner, Davidson, who has been out of work since he lost his McDiarmid Park job in April.

More from St Johnstone FC

Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football
Alan Mannus celebrates his greatest day with St Johnstone - winning the Scottish Cup.
Alan Mannus gallery: 10 best pictures of St Johnstone cup-winning legend as he retires…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone 'haven't even scratched the surface' as Steven MacLean's blunt honesty…
Interim St Johnstone manager Alex Cleland celebrates with Sven Sprangler at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Craig Levein and other new manager contenders discover…
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein IS strong contender to be next St Johnstone manager
St Johnstone have a win to celebrate at last.
St Johnstone caretaker boss Alex Cleland hails goal hero Nicky Clark, as Craig Levein…
Nicky Clark celebrates his second goal.
St Johnstone have their first league win after Nicky Clark double sends Alex Cleland's…
Charlie Mulgrew in action for Dundee United
Ex-Dundee United and Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew wants St Johnstone job
2
Alex Cleland is confident St Johnstone will stay up.
St Johnstone’s top-flight fate far from sealed, says Alex Cleland
Scott Brown is the new bookies' favourite after St Johnstone were denied the chance to speak to David Martindale.
St Johnstone's David Martindale approach knocked back by Livingston as Scott Brown emerges as…

Conversation