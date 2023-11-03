Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in contention to replace Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers

Former St Johnstone boss, Callum Davidson, has been linked with the vacant manager’s position at Bristol Rovers.

The League One club sacked Joey Barton following a poor run of form in October.

Like Davidson’s old club, Saints, Rovers have since picked up a victory under a caretaker manager (Andy Mangan).

The likes of Garry Monk, Dean Holden and Karl Robinson were early frontrunners.

A brand new name to add to the managerial candidates list… I understand that Bristol Rovers have held initial talks with former St. Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. The 47-y/o left the Scottish Premiership side in April having won a historic double in 20/21 season. #UTG pic.twitter.com/9IWInb2dGV — Dan Hargraves (@DanJHargraves) November 3, 2023

But it has now been reported by Bristol Live that “initial discussions” have taken place with Perth double cup-winner, Davidson, who has been out of work since he lost his McDiarmid Park job in April.