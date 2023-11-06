St Johnstone double winner Craig Conway backs old mentor Craig Levein to replicate Dundee United transformation in Perth

Craig Conway hopes Craig Levein’s transformative tenure at Dundee United is a success story the ex-Scotland manager can replicate at St Johnstone.

Conway had cause to recall the instant impact made by Levein at Tannadice in 2006/07 when he learned Saints were closing in on his appointment as manager.

United were bottom of the table with one victory in 12 and reeling from a 5-1 thrashing at Falkirk when Craig Brewster was sacked in late October 2006.

One week later, Levein inspired a 2-1 defeat of Rangers and never looked back.

A comfortable ninth place finished ensued and the only way was up as top six seasons and cup final appearances followed.

With Saints three points adrift after 10 games, the McDiarmid Park board are banking on Levein repeating the trick.

Conway, who was part of Saints’ legendary cup double-winning squad of 2020/21, sees no reason why history cannot repeat itself as Levein returns to management after a four-year break.

He said: “This looks a similar situation to the one Craig took on at United. St Johnstone are bottom and needing a pick-me-up.

“Like United back then, I think this St Johnstone squad is better than what their league position shows.

“If he takes the job, Craig would snap your hand off for the same kind of reaction.

“When Craig took over, we were in a very sticky situation. We had a good squad but needed a big lift. He gave us all that and more.

“He gave me a start when I hadn’t been playing. We didn’t expect to beat Rangers but that changed everything and gave us a massive boost.

“We then beat Kilmarnock and went from there. He got us a bit more organised.

“I don’t want to use the phrase ‘back to basics’. But we’d been conceding lots of goals and he knew that had to stop.

“We had quality going forward and had to stop the rot. He built us into a solid unit first and foremost.

“We became a very organised team. We started getting a bit of success.

“Craig signed Morgaro Gomis, Danny Swanson, Prince Buaben and, with a sprinkling of youth coming through, he brought us on really well.

“For a few years we challenged to be third force, we got into Europe. It was the start of a pretty successful period.”

Conway was 21 when Levein took control and credits his managerial mentor with helping him advance to earn Scotland honours.

Conway is confident every Saints player will benefit from 59-year-old Levein’s experience.

Conway played with captain Liam Gordon, James Brown, Chris Kane and Stevie May while claiming an unprecedented cup double in what turned out the final season of his playing career.

He advises those former team-mates that their new boss is primed to prise improvement from them all – irrespective of age or current form.

“Craig is definitely the right person to take on the job,” he stressed. “It’s a great appointment and St Johnstone have done well to get him.

“The one thing that sticks out is Craig is someone you wouldn’t want to cross – and I mean that in a positive way.

“He’s the boss and was brilliant for me as a young lad. I’ve a lot of thanks to give him.

“I thought we’d maybe seen the last of him in the dugout. But it’s great to see.

“Craig has vast experience. He’s dealt with every situation. Older players, loan players, youth players, he can get them all doing the right things. I’m sure everyone at St Johnstone will get a boost straight away.”