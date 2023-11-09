St Johnstone fans’ group Fair City Unity sponsor women’s team

St Johnstone supporters’ group, Fair City Unity, have sponsored new training kit for the Perth club’s women’s team.

The fans – whose motto is ‘Our City. Our Club. Our Community.’ – presented the kit on Sunday.

St Johnstone Women FC general manager Mark Nisbet hailed the group for their efforts, saying: “We’ve been talking to the group for a wee while about them possibly doing something and we’re obviously delighted we could get the training kit sponsorship done.

“It’s a situation that’s good for both parties. It’s good for the club the sponsorship and kit sense and building links with the support and it’s good for the FCU because they get their logo and their name out there to the community.

🔵TRAINING KIT SPONSOR | On Sunday the players were presented with their new training kit which has been proudly sponsored by @faircityunity – some of whom were there to handover the kit & meet the players. Our sincere thanks to the group for their much valued support. pic.twitter.com/loT1dWK4sj — St Johnstone Women FC (@stjwfc) November 9, 2023

“It’s great that the wider Saints support is taking an interest in the women’s team and it was great that we were able to get a group of FCU members along on Sunday for the Queen’s Park game.

“We had a good chat with them and we might well see a group come along to the women’s team games to offer their support, which would be a fantastic thing.”

Over the last few seasons, FCU has grown in numbers and stature.

Bringing colour and noise to the north corner of the East Stand on match-days, the supporters have also put their shoulder to the wheel for other good causes.

The most recent example is the bucket collection for Rachel Borthwick, the wife of Saints player, Graham Carey.

Rachel is battling cancer for the fourth time and a GoFundMe page has been set-up to enable her to get treatment abroad.

Over £400 was donated by Saints fans ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Motherwell and there will be another collection before Saturday’s match against Ross County.

The total raised has reached nearly £43,000, with the target £50,000.

Saints CEO, Stan Harris commented on Twitter: “FCU team doing what they do best, a credit to our Club. Thank you all.”