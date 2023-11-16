Craig Levein hails ‘fantastic’ Ryan McGowan as St Johnstone defender takes full advantage of clean slate

Craig Levein has hailed “fantastic” Ryan McGowan’s contribution to his first win as St Johnstone manager.

And the Australian international’s return to the Perth starting line-up is a shining example of the clean slate approach the new McDiarmid Park boss promised on his arrival.

McGowan hadn’t featured for nearly three months under previous boss Steven MacLean and was made available for transfer towards the end of the summer window.

The 34-year-old was brought back in by caretaker manager, Alex Cleland, however, for Saints’ drought-ending Premiership victory over Kilmarnock.

And he’s stayed there under Levein, with last weekend’s display against Ross County McGowan’s best of the season.

“I’ve obviously asked questions of the staff,” said Levein.

“But I think that in these situations you’re always best to make up your own mind.

“There are things other staff members value that might not be the same as I’m looking for.

“Ryan was fabulous on Saturday. That’s what I’m talking about.

“One manager looks at things a certain way and then another looks at it differently.

“That’s just natural.

“When a new manager comes in some players respond because they like the style.

“You don’t get to play at the level Ryan has – and played for his country – without having a bit about you.”