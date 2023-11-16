Craig Levein hails ‘fantastic’ Ryan McGowan as St Johnstone defender takes full advantage of clean slate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein hails ‘fantastic’ Ryan McGowan as St Johnstone defender takes full advantage of clean slate

The former Hearts man has now started three games in a row after not featuring in months under Steven MacLean.

By Eric Nicolson
Ryan McGowan in action for St Johnstone.
Ryan McGowan in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein has hailed “fantastic” Ryan McGowan’s contribution to his first win as St Johnstone manager.

And the Australian international’s return to the Perth starting line-up is a shining example of the clean slate approach the new McDiarmid Park boss promised on his arrival.

McGowan hadn’t featured for nearly three months under previous boss Steven MacLean and was made available for transfer towards the end of the summer window.

The 34-year-old was brought back in by caretaker manager, Alex Cleland, however, for Saints’ drought-ending Premiership victory over Kilmarnock.

And he’s stayed there under Levein, with last weekend’s display against Ross County McGowan’s best of the season.

“I’ve obviously asked questions of the staff,” said Levein.

“But I think that in these situations you’re always best to make up your own mind.

“There are things other staff members value that might not be the same as I’m looking for.

Ryan McGowan closes down Jordan White.
Ryan McGowan closes down Jordan White. Image: SNS.

“Ryan was fabulous on Saturday. That’s what I’m talking about.

“One manager looks at things a certain way and then another looks at it differently.

“That’s just natural.

“When a new manager comes in some players respond because they like the style.

“You don’t get to play at the level Ryan has – and played for his country – without having a bit about you.”

