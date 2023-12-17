3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side go to the next level against Hibs, defence excels again and Fran Franczak shows star quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side go to the next level against Hibs, defence excels again and Fran Franczak shows star quality

The statistics of the 1-0 win paint a picture of a team building on strong foundations.

Fran Franczak with Andy Considine before the Hibs game.
Fran Franczak with Andy Considine before the Hibs game. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone are on to three wins and two draws in Craig Levein’s seven games in charge.

The only teams to beat them are the sides in first and third in the Premiership table.

We’re out of new manager bounce territory and into a spell of sustained improvement.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from Saturday’s thoroughly deserved 1-0 victory over Hibs.

The next level

Let’s not talk down the triumphs over Ross County and St Mirren.

A win is a win and all that.

Those two matches were the same 1-0 scoreline as Saturday’s.

Make no mistake, though, this was a significant step-up.

Hibs are the best team they’ve beaten – certainly the most dangerous up front – and they were arriving at McDiarmid Park on the back of four wins out of five.

So many impressive statistics underpinned this performance and result.

An xG of just under 1, 14 shots to Hibs’ three, shots on target seven to nil, crosses 17 to 14 and interceptions seven to two.

Saints were more aggressive in their defensive work, less error-prone, more effective in getting the ball to their forward players and far keener to get a shot away.

The fan reaction told its own story.

It was a display, particularly in the second half, that energised them.

Even eight minutes of injury-time didn’t bring about anxiety on the pitch or in the stands.

The foundations Levein had put down in the first few weeks of his reign were important.

This felt like the next layer.

Pace expertly negated

Levein and his assistant, Andy Kirk, deserve the recognition they had already been getting for the improved defensive shape that has been evident since Motherwell’s second half comeback at McDiarmid back in early November.

Yes, there have been blips – the late equaliser at Fir Park the most recent and most costly one.

But in the main, it has been steady and essential progression.

One of the big tactical questions going into this contest was – would the Saints defence be able to cope with arguably the paciest frontline in the league?

The answer was an emphatic ‘yes’.

Not once did Martin Boyle, Elie Youan or any of Hibs’ other fliers expose one of the three centre-backs in a foot race.

St Johnstone defenders snuff out a Hibs attack.
St Johnstone defenders snuff out a Hibs attack. Image: Shutterstock.

Positioning, strategy, team-work and concentration can negate speed.

There was nothing deep or desperate about this defensive display.

Injuries could, of course, change things over the next few weeks.

But as it stands, with Liam Gordon, Ryan McGowan, Luke Robinson and Andy Considine playing as they have been, Levein doesn’t need another central defender in January.

The young star

Easter Road in mid-September as a late substitute was Fran Franczak’s first game for St Johnstone.

But this was his real debut.

To play as well as he did at 16 in a position that isn’t the one he’s been used to as an academy player was quite the achievement.

Saints have been crying out for their wing-backs to be more front-footed and Franczak brought that to the team.

His average position for his 84 minutes’ worth of game-time was in the Hibs half and there were far more touches there than in the vicinity of his own team’s penalty box.

He snapped into tackles, pressed with dynamism, got crosses into the box, nearly scored from a header and produced a bit of individual skill towards the end of the first half that had supporters off their seats and provided a tantalising prospect of things to come in future seasons as he develops into a forward-thinking midfielder.

Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle.
Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle. Image: Shutterstock.

Given the nature of Wednesday night’s task at Ibrox and the fact he cramped up before getting substituted, Franczak may not start against Rangers.

But the Highland Perthshire boy looks the real deal, alright.

He won’t forget his first Premiership and first Premiership win. Nor will the St Johnstone supporters who witnessed it.

Conversation