St Johnstone ‘appalled’ by racist post aimed at player on social media

St Johnstone say they are “appalled” at a racist post on social media about one of their players.

Diallang Jaiyesimi was targeted in a post on X – formerly Twitter – on Wednesday night.

It came in the wake of the club’s 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Jaiyesimi was sent off during the match after a challenge on Rangers player John Lundstram.

The post now appears to have been deleted, but in a statement, St Johnstone said: “We are aware of a racist tweet circulating that was aimed at Diallang Jaiyesimi tonight.

“We firmly stand with DJ in this matter and are appalled that this unacceptable behaviour still exists in 2023.

“We will pass this on to Police Scotland to investigate.

“Say no to racism.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.