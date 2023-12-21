St Johnstone target 3 festive wins from 3 as Chris Kane rejects Rangers’ too physical claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone target 3 festive wins from 3 as Chris Kane rejects Rangers’ too physical claim

The Perth side are yet to win away from home.

By Eric Nicolson
Chris Kane.
Chris Kane. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have got their sights set on a full set of Premiership points before the mid-season break, according to Chris Kane.

The Perth forward believes the trademark Saints fighting spirit was in evidence in defeat at Ibrox – but he refuted any suggestion from the Rangers camp that they crossed a line with an overly-aggressive approach to the game.

And the commitment that has seen them put daylight between themselves and the bottom of the table under new boss Craig Levein will be required if they’re to end their winless away run by getting the better of Kilmarnock, Livingston and then Dundee.

“It’s always hard coming to Ibrox,” said Kane.

“We had a game plan but the red card (for DJ Jaiyesimi) obviously makes things even harder.

“I thought all the boys stuck in and we made ourselves hard to break down.

Chris Kane holds the ball up at Ibrox.
Chris Kane holds the ball up at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock.

“We tried to tuck in and hope to create some chances ourselves – there were a couple of half-chances just before they scored their second goal.

“On another day we might have sneaked something.

“Overall, we’re disappointed to lose but the boys can hold their heads high and go into our next game at Kilmarnock full of confidence.

“We believe we can go head to head with anyone these days.

“We’ve got three away games left before the break and we want to win them all.”

Not another bad tackle in the game

Rangers boss, Philippe Clement, was angered by Jaiyesimi’s red card challenge on John Lundstram and another one, thought to be by Dan Phillips, in the second half.

“It’s one of those where you take a touch, the ball gets away from you and you dive in,” said Kane, who came on shortly after the sending-off.

“I haven’t seen it back but it’s gone to VAR and that’s what they’ve decided.

“It’s unlucky for DJ. He’s been doing well for us.

“But apart from that, there wasn’t another bad tackle in the game.

“Both teams contested it well.”

Jaiyesimi’s suspension may open the door for a Kane start at Rugby Park.

“I want to start as many games as I can but so will Nicky (Clark), Stevie (May) and Luke (Jephcott),” said the double-winner.

“Whoever the manager picks will be ready to go.

“Hopefully I get a start.”

New contract

Earlier this week, Kane signed a contract extension through to the end of the season.

A deal being put on the table was a show of faith from his fourth McDiarmid Park manager.

“My main focus recently has been staying fit,” said Kane.

“Obviously, I’ve had injuries that have kept me out for the best part of two years.

“The manager pulled me in to tell me he wanted to keep me here.

Chris Kane comes on against Rangers.
Chris Kane comes on against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“He offered me a contract and I was delighted to sign it.

“I knew that the weeks were counting down to the end of my contract but it wasn’t something I was overly worried about.

“This is a busy period.

“I knew that as long as I stayed fit, things would take care of themselves.”

Kane knows that earning a start is likely to get even harder next month, with Levein aiming to recruit a forward when the transfer window opens.

“You always need competition – I’ve had that all the time I’ve been here.

“Another striker coming in won’t be a bad thing.”

