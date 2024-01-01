St Johnstone and Wigan confirm Luke Robinson’s loan recall

St Johnstone and Wigan Athletic have confirmed Luke Robinson’s return to the English League One club.

The 22-year-old has been one of Saints’ best players in the first half of the season and will leave big boots to fill at McDiarmid Park.

But the Latics have suffered a succession of injury problems in defence and Shaun Maloney has opted to cut short Robinson’s stay in Perth as revealed on Friday.

He is set to go straight into Wigan’s squad for their New Year’s Day league clash with Barnsley.

Next up after that is a glamour FA Cup clash with Manchester United next Monday night.

Wigan Athletic have today recalled defender Luke Robinson from his loan spell.

Robinson said: “I want to thank the St Johnstone fans for their support during my time here.

“It never went unnoticed and I wish the club all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Saints are set to confirm the arrival of Aston Villa defender, Kerr Smith, on loan.

Craig Levein is also working on bolstering his forward options.