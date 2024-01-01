St Johnstone and Wigan confirm Luke Robinson’s loan recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone and Wigan confirm Luke Robinson’s loan recall

The 22-year-old is set to go straight into the Latics' match-day squad at Barnsley.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Robinson.
Luke Robinson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone and Wigan Athletic have confirmed Luke Robinson’s return to the English League One club.

The 22-year-old has been one of Saints’ best players in the first half of the season and will leave big boots to fill at McDiarmid Park.

But the Latics have suffered a succession of injury problems in defence and Shaun Maloney has opted to cut short Robinson’s stay in Perth as revealed on Friday.

He is set to go straight into Wigan’s squad for their New Year’s Day league clash with Barnsley.

Next up after that is a glamour FA Cup clash with Manchester United next Monday night.

Robinson said: “I want to thank the St Johnstone fans for their support during my time here.

“It never went unnoticed and I wish the club all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Saints are set to confirm the arrival of Aston Villa defender, Kerr Smith, on loan.

Craig Levein is also working on bolstering his forward options.

