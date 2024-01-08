St Johnstone star Matt Smith can get back into Wales squad in 2024, says Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Matt Smith can get back into Wales squad in 2024, says Craig Levein

The 24-year-old has been a key man for Saints since arriving in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith.
Image: SNS.

Just over a year ago, Matt Smith was part of the Wales World Cup squad.

Following on from Euro 2020 finals selection, the St Johnstone midfielder was a near-permanent part of Rob Page’s set-up, amassing 19 caps following his 2018 debut against Mexico.

Saints boss Craig Levein knows what it takes to be an international regular, having been in charge of Scotland for three years.

And he believes a 2024 continuation of Smith’s 2023 club form since he took over from Steven MacLean will get the 24-year-old back in Wales red.

Matt Smith in action.
Image: SNS.

“Steven signed a lot of good players and Matty is definitely one of them,” said Levein.

“Along with Dan (Phillips), Graham (Carey) and Max (Kucheriavyi), he’s been fantastic for us.

“We’re strong in there. The drop-off between a number of midfield players is minimal.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing I’m sure he’s got a chance of getting back in the Wales squad.

“He’s got bundles of energy and uses it well.”

