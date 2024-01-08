St Johnstone star Matt Smith can get back into Wales squad in 2024, says Craig Levein

Just over a year ago, Matt Smith was part of the Wales World Cup squad.

Following on from Euro 2020 finals selection, the St Johnstone midfielder was a near-permanent part of Rob Page’s set-up, amassing 19 caps following his 2018 debut against Mexico.

Saints boss Craig Levein knows what it takes to be an international regular, having been in charge of Scotland for three years.

And he believes a 2024 continuation of Smith’s 2023 club form since he took over from Steven MacLean will get the 24-year-old back in Wales red.

“Steven signed a lot of good players and Matty is definitely one of them,” said Levein.

“Along with Dan (Phillips), Graham (Carey) and Max (Kucheriavyi), he’s been fantastic for us.

“We’re strong in there. The drop-off between a number of midfield players is minimal.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing I’m sure he’s got a chance of getting back in the Wales squad.

“He’s got bundles of energy and uses it well.”