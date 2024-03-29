St Johnstone in HUGE Sven Sprangler fitness boost after new diagnosis rules out surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone in HUGE Sven Sprangler fitness boost after new diagnosis rules out surgery

The Austrian midfielder could now play a part in Saints' survival fight.

By Fraser Mackie
Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone's Sven Sprangler: return to fitness could be quicker than first thought. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein has revealed a second diagnosis for Sven Sprangler has ruled out the need for the midfielder to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

The news has raised hopes that Sprangler, injured in defeat at Celtic a fortnight ago, could return to aid St Johnstone’s survival bid at some stage.

The positive bulletin from Austria forms part of a rosier outlook on fitness issues for Levein as he eyes the eight-game stretch that will determine Saints’ top flight fate.

There’s progress to report on Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson, who are back on the training field, and Diallang Jaiyesimi.

But it’s the development on Sprangler’s medial ligament problem that was the surprise boost talked up ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dundee.

Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park.
Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.

Levein explained: “When Sven left, he was all set to go over there and get an op.

“But they’ve re-scanned it and think it’s not quite as serious as first thought.

“Sven said he was going to choose the op but it’s been reassessed and they think it doesn’t need operated on.

“So that’s obviously a better option. He’ll get a programme over there that he’ll need to follow now.

“There was a place he wanted to go to get treatment so there must have been some kind of history there.

“For me, it’s all about trust. If a player had a good experience with a medical situation then, naturally, you want to go back into that same environment.

‘Back a bit quicker’

“That’s fine. Part of recovery, I think, is in the head and focusing on doing things properly.

“I said I didn’t think we’d see him again this season, based on the information we had. But logically, now, you would assume he will be back a bit quicker.”

After today’s clash, Saints travel to Hibernian and host Kilmarnock before the split.

Levein is confident his squad will grow in strength through the run-in.

Levein said: “We’ve eight games and it looks like, week by week, we will get more options.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) is making progress as well. There’s going to be a bigger pool to select from, which is good.

“We haven’t had that winger type and that’s something Drey can add when he gets back ready to play.

St Johnstone star Drey Wright will be out for four months.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright is back in training. Image: SNS.

“Drey has been outside, he’s just building up. He’s been out a while and it’s not generally the site of the injury that’s the problem.

“It’s other muscles, supporting structures that are susceptible to being a little bit weaker.

“He’s been out of regular training for a long while. It’s good to see him back and it’s the same with Cammy.”

Levein is looking for goals from the second lowest scorers in the division and has hinted at an attacking approach for the visit of Tony Docherty’s men.

He added: “We need to play as well as we can and be brave. We need to score goals so, between now and the end of the season, our team selection will reflect that.”

