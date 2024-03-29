St Johnstone in HUGE Sven Sprangler fitness boost after new diagnosis rules out surgery

Craig Levein has revealed a second diagnosis for Sven Sprangler has ruled out the need for the midfielder to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

The news has raised hopes that Sprangler, injured in defeat at Celtic a fortnight ago, could return to aid St Johnstone’s survival bid at some stage.

The positive bulletin from Austria forms part of a rosier outlook on fitness issues for Levein as he eyes the eight-game stretch that will determine Saints’ top flight fate.

There’s progress to report on Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson, who are back on the training field, and Diallang Jaiyesimi.

But it’s the development on Sprangler’s medial ligament problem that was the surprise boost talked up ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dundee.

Levein explained: “When Sven left, he was all set to go over there and get an op.

“But they’ve re-scanned it and think it’s not quite as serious as first thought.

“Sven said he was going to choose the op but it’s been reassessed and they think it doesn’t need operated on.

“So that’s obviously a better option. He’ll get a programme over there that he’ll need to follow now.

“There was a place he wanted to go to get treatment so there must have been some kind of history there.

“For me, it’s all about trust. If a player had a good experience with a medical situation then, naturally, you want to go back into that same environment.

‘Back a bit quicker’

“That’s fine. Part of recovery, I think, is in the head and focusing on doing things properly.

“I said I didn’t think we’d see him again this season, based on the information we had. But logically, now, you would assume he will be back a bit quicker.”

After today’s clash, Saints travel to Hibernian and host Kilmarnock before the split.

Levein is confident his squad will grow in strength through the run-in.

Levein said: “We’ve eight games and it looks like, week by week, we will get more options.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) is making progress as well. There’s going to be a bigger pool to select from, which is good.

“We haven’t had that winger type and that’s something Drey can add when he gets back ready to play.

“Drey has been outside, he’s just building up. He’s been out a while and it’s not generally the site of the injury that’s the problem.

“It’s other muscles, supporting structures that are susceptible to being a little bit weaker.

“He’s been out of regular training for a long while. It’s good to see him back and it’s the same with Cammy.”

Levein is looking for goals from the second lowest scorers in the division and has hinted at an attacking approach for the visit of Tony Docherty’s men.

He added: “We need to play as well as we can and be brave. We need to score goals so, between now and the end of the season, our team selection will reflect that.”