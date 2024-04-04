St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh reveals deadly finishing prowess was honed as youth goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh reveals deadly finishing prowess was honed as youth goalkeeper

The Saints hit man opened his account for the Perth side with a spectacular overhead kick against Dundee.

Adama Sidibeh: The St Johnstone striker started his football journey at the other end of the pitch. Image: SNS
Adama Sidibeh: The St Johnstone striker started his football journey at the other end of the pitch. Image: SNS
By Fraser Mackie

Adama Sidibeh has spectacularly demonstrated that he possesses the killer instinct in front of goal that’s been so sorely lacking from St Johnstone’s season.

That overhead kick against Dundee saw Sidibeh transfer lethal skills, that had been impressing teammates and coaching staff for weeks in training, to the thick of Premiership battle.

Craig Levein will now hope it’s a sign he can go some way towards replicating his ridiculous scoring statistics from English non-league football in the Scottish Premiership.

Yet if he is a natural-born finisher, then Sidibeh did a sterling job of hiding it for so long.

For the Gambian reveals that only after giving up a promising goalkeeping career at the age of 16 did this innate talent become obvious.

Ryan McGowan (centre) and Nicky Clark (right) race to catch Adama Sidibeh after his first St Johnstone goal. Image: SNS

Sidibeh, 25, explained: “I started playing football when I was young in Africa, playing for Soccer Boys.

“I was a goalkeeper before and then one day I went up front, started scoring goals and that made me change my position.

“That happened when I was 16. Things went well, I moved to a team in the First Division (Marimoo) as a striker and since then I have always played there.

“Everyone told me I had to stay up front because of the number of goals I was scoring. So that was the best decision!”

The late developer could turn out to be the saviour of St Johnstone’s season.

Despite missing large chunks of the campaign out injured, Nicky Clark remains the club’s top league scorer on six goals – double the haul of nearest challenger Max Kucheriavyi.

Clark is clearly the best experienced foil for Sidibeh’s raw game and his fitness has been nursed along lately to ensure he’s in prime shape to play every game of the run-in.

Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates with goal-scorer Adama Sidibeh (left) and Ryan McGowan (right) during St Johnstone’s defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS

Flashes of a productive partnership are desperately required as Saints’ paltry return of 22 goals from 31 league games is the second worst in the section and considerably poorer than other bottom six rivals.

Levein certainly didn’t turn to a tried and trusted source of top flight goals when seeking a January window striker signing.

Sidibeh was snapped up from Warrington Rylands in England’s Northern Premier League.

He was scoreless in three starts and four substitute appearances before that acrobatic and athletic effort in Saturday’s 2-1 Tayside derby loss.

Sidibeh said: “I had been dreaming about my first goal for St Johnstone so, when it happened, it was a great and happy moment – especially giving the fans what they wanted.

“They’ve been waiting for a goal from me so it was nice to score one – and especially in front of my family too.

Adama Sidibeh (right) beats Graham Carey (left) in a training sprint. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

“My confidence is back again so now I’ll hopefully keep banging them in.

The performance against Dundee was good but it was just one of those days.

“We played well and deserved at least a point. We just have to keep going, though, keep working smart and hopefully picking up wins.”

Saints will hope to shrug off the form of six defeats in eight matches when away to Hibernian on Saturday.

Flirting with relegation play-off trouble has become familiar in three tough campaigns for the club but, for Sidibeh, Perth appears to be a great platform for advancing his career.

He entertains ambitions of playing senior international football for Gambia and the striker, whose father is originally from Preston, said: “I trained with the Gambia U17 team when I was younger.

“My dream now is to represent the national team and I hope, by moving to St Johnstone, I can do that.

“There has been interest from back home. I have spoken to some journalists who have called me up to ask me about the move. They have told me I better not naturalise for anyone else!”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
Craig Levein backs St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to bounce back from rare blunder
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein was angered by VAR's use in his side's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Craig Levein blasts 'woeful' use of VAR in Dundee defeat as St Johnstone boss…
2
Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates with goal-scorer Adama Sidibeh (left) and Ryan McGowan (right) during St Johnstone's defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS
Nicky Clark hails 'major threat' St Johnstone strike partner as fit-again star makes Premiership…
McDiarmid Park, home of St Johnstone FC. Image: SNS
Dundee and St Johnstone seek culprit after pyrotechnic in McDiarmid Park away end injures…
(L to R) Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal, referee Iain Snedden checks his VAR screen, Dimitar Mitov looks dejected. Images: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as chances don't translate to points against Dundee
Craig Levein in the technical area during St Johnstone's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Craig Levein refuses to criticise Dimitar Mitov over Dundee goal blunder as St Johnstone…
Amadou Bakayoko prods home Dundee's winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone 1-2 Dundee: Match report, key man and player ratings as Dee survive…
Adama Sidibeh in training with St Johnstone on Thursday. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Adama Sidibeh lifts lid on incredible journey from Gambia to St Johnstone and declares:…
Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone in HUGE Sven Sprangler fitness boost after new diagnosis rules out surgery
Dundee United fans (left) and their Raith counterparts (right) will both be in full voice at Tannadice.
JIM SPENCE: Fan power can sway huge Dundee United v Raith Rovers AND St…

Conversation