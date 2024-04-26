St Johnstone boss Craig Levein talks up Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein talks up Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh partnership

Both men bring speed to the Saints team but haven't played together very often.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh.
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh. Images: SNS.

A pace and more pace St Johnstone strike partnership is a realistic option for the Premiership run-in, according to manager Craig Levein.

The Perth boss has been reluctant to start games with both January attacking recruits, Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka, leading the line.

February’s 2-1 defeat at Dens Park was the only time both men have been in a Levein XI.

Sidibeh has amassed more game-time – and goals – in recent weeks.

And when he’s played with a strike-partner, that has been Nicky Clark.

But Levein has seen Kimpioka improve on the training ground, putting himself into the mix for selection against Hibs this weekend.

St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka.

“For a while we played with just one striker but we have changed that recently,” he said.

“So far it has been Nicky and Adama up top but Benji is in there challenging them for a place.

“No doubt we will look at different systems over the next five games depending on who we’re playing.

“So there will be two up top again and that very well could be Benji and Adama.

“If the game needs that type of thing, hitting on the counter and running in behind then we have that option with the pair of them.

“Benji will have an important role to play in the run-in.”

Benji Kimpioka improvement noticed

Kimpioka has shown flashes of brilliance in Saints colours – notably the goals that contributed to away wins over Ross County and Aberdeen.

In general, though, Levein knew that patience with the former Sunderland player would be needed.

“Benji is getting there,” he said. “I’ve seen improvement in him over the last month or so.

“We knew he would take time to get up to speed because he hadn’t done a lot before coming here.

St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka celebrates his goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“It’s hard to get people fit in the middle of a season, especially if they’re dipping in and out.

“But he’s looking sharper now.

“He’s also settled down, both in terms of getting used to life in Scotland and with the demands we’re putting on him.

“His levels have gone up.

“His shooting, passing and all-round game are getting better – I can see it in things he’s doing in training now.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Sam McClelland applauds the travelling Dundee United fans at Morton earlier this season
Sam McClelland reveals 'sign the contract' pleas as Dundee United defender shines on loan…
St Johnstone beat ICT in the 2022 play-off final.
SPFL play-off dates: St Johnstone will hope to avoid Thursday and Sunday matches with…
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak 'back at it again' and gets post-split Craig Levein…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein welcomes St Johnstone ticket deal and is determined to reward Perth fans…
The loan system has served Taylor Steven, Jason Kerr and Sam McClelland well.
St Johnstone loan success stories – where have best destinations been for Perth club?
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has stressed the importance of a good mindset.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone injuries are clearing up but mentality is just as crucial…
St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest.
St Johnstone kid Jackson Mylchreest scores one of the quickest goals of all time…
Billy Stark hold aloft a Saints scarf as he is appointed as St Johnstone manager in October, 2001.
Billy Stark at St Johnstone: Inside the reign of a manager who picked up…
Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone need fans to get the Premiership survival job done
Liam Gordon's goals were crucial to St Johnstone's Premiership survival last season.
Liam Gordon was St Johnstone's post-split hero last year - and he'll be needed…

Conversation