St Johnstone boss Craig Levein talks up Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh partnership

A pace and more pace St Johnstone strike partnership is a realistic option for the Premiership run-in, according to manager Craig Levein.

The Perth boss has been reluctant to start games with both January attacking recruits, Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka, leading the line.

February’s 2-1 defeat at Dens Park was the only time both men have been in a Levein XI.

Sidibeh has amassed more game-time – and goals – in recent weeks.

And when he’s played with a strike-partner, that has been Nicky Clark.

But Levein has seen Kimpioka improve on the training ground, putting himself into the mix for selection against Hibs this weekend.

“For a while we played with just one striker but we have changed that recently,” he said.

“So far it has been Nicky and Adama up top but Benji is in there challenging them for a place.

“No doubt we will look at different systems over the next five games depending on who we’re playing.

“So there will be two up top again and that very well could be Benji and Adama.

“If the game needs that type of thing, hitting on the counter and running in behind then we have that option with the pair of them.

“Benji will have an important role to play in the run-in.”

Benji Kimpioka improvement noticed

Kimpioka has shown flashes of brilliance in Saints colours – notably the goals that contributed to away wins over Ross County and Aberdeen.

In general, though, Levein knew that patience with the former Sunderland player would be needed.

“Benji is getting there,” he said. “I’ve seen improvement in him over the last month or so.

“We knew he would take time to get up to speed because he hadn’t done a lot before coming here.

“It’s hard to get people fit in the middle of a season, especially if they’re dipping in and out.

“But he’s looking sharper now.

“He’s also settled down, both in terms of getting used to life in Scotland and with the demands we’re putting on him.

“His levels have gone up.

“His shooting, passing and all-round game are getting better – I can see it in things he’s doing in training now.”