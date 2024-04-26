St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Drey Wright comeback v old club Hibs and gives Dan Phillips update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Drey Wright comeback v old club Hibs and gives Dan Phillips update

The Perth club are hoping to make it three in a row against the Easter Road club.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright is set to make his St Johnstone comeback against former club, Hibs, after being sidelined for over six months with a knee injury.

Perth boss Craig Levein has confirmed that the 28-year-old will be a substitute for Saturday’s first game after the Premiership split.

And he believes Wright is ready to make an impact on Saints’ survival bid.

“Drey will be on the bench tomorrow,” said Levein.

“And at some point over the next five matches he’ll start.

“He’s not had any minutes whatsoever which obviously isn’t ideal.

“But as I’ve said previously, I’m hoping he’ll find his rhythm pretty quickly.

“The most important thing about him being on the bench is that it will give him a lift.

“He’s had a horrible time with injuries – serious ones.

“Drey’s looked sharp in training and hopefully we can get him some game-time tomorrow.

“Cammy (MacPherson) probably needs a bit more fitness but he’s on the bench as well and there’s every chance I’ll say to him ‘get ready to go on’.”

Dan Phillips taking painkillers

Meanwhile, Dan Phillips has returned to training just in time for the Hibs match, having suffered a rib injury against Kilmarnock a fortnight ago.

“Dan did a little bit on Thursday and he’s completed the full training session today,” Levein added.

“It was a muscular issue just underneath the ribs.

“We were obviously concerned but it’s settled down. He’s taken painkillers for training and we’re hoping he’ll be fine for the game.”

Shape and discipline

Levein believes that one of the keys to Saints’ success against Hibs this season has been their team structure and discipline.

On that front, striker Nicky Clark will have an important role to play as they seek to make it three wins in a row against the Easter Road side.

“He gets frustrated at times when we can’t find him,” said Levein.

“That’s when he starts to go looking for the ball. It can hurt us a bit shape-wise and holes can appear.

“It’s about him being disciplined, holding his ground and trusting that we can get the ball to him.

“We’ve played reasonably well in the two previous matches against Hibs.

“They play a style of football that makes them extremely dangerous, which is something we recognise.

“We’ve been disciplined the last couple of times we’ve played Hibs and we’ll need to be very vigilant tomorrow as well. They’ve got serious firepower in their team.”

Conversation