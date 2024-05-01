St Johnstone takeover: The inside story behind Adam Webb buyout of Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone takeover: The inside story behind Adam Webb buyout of Perth club

The American lawyer already has experience of being involved in the running of a football club but is about to take that to a new level.

Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County.
Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb (left) and associate Matthew Klase watching Saints play Ross County. Image: PPA.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone are about to get a new owner.

Adam Webb will be the first foreign custodian of the Perth club in its 140-year history.

A bid to buy the club by the wealthy American lawyer has been agreed and Geoff Brown’s 75% controlling share will change hands, subject to SFA and EFL approval.

Webb is no stranger to British football.

Along with Utah entrepreneur, Mark Green, the Atlanta resident took up a minority stake in English League One club, Cambridge United in September 2020.

Who is Adam Webb?

What can be gleaned from his involvement with Cambridge?

And how was the notoriously difficult to impress Brown persuaded that he was the right man to take the club forward into a new era?

Courier Sport explores the background to the most significant off-field development at St Johnstone in 40 years.

The high stakes lawyer

E (Edward) Adam Webb is the managing partner at legal firm, Webb, Klase & Lemond and works in the state and federal courts of Georgia and numerous other states.

He has earned a reputation as one of America’s leading First Amendment litigators, developing an expertise in litigating against major corporations on behalf of consumers.

He has helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for people who have been victimised by abuses of power.

Before moving on to Harvard University, a young Webb was named Georgia’s STAR Student for 1989, an honour given to the state’s most outstanding high school student.

A state wrestling champion, he played on Georgia’s American football team (runner-up in their region), blocking for future college and Seattle Seahawks running back, Mack Strong.

Soccer was also a passion of Webb’s from a young age.

He was captain of his high school team when they won the regional championship in 1989.

Falling for St Johnstone

Webb cast his net across Europe, England and Scotland to find a club to buy.

There have been more than 10 interested parties since Brown announced he was putting his club on the market over a year ago.

But Webb emerged as the most serious suitor towards the end of last year.

A couple of zoom calls and due diligence on both sides were followed by Webb and an associate making a week-long visit to Perthshire in February.

On their fact-finding mission to Scotland, the two men stayed at Gleneagles Hotel.

They were guests of St Johnstone for a trip to the Highlands to watch Saints play Ross County.

Adam Webb watched St Johnstone beat Ross County.
Adam Webb watched St Johnstone beat Ross County. Image: SNS.

Webb is hopefully a lucky charm, as the victory was the Perth side’s first on the road in the Premiership this season.

He was also in the directors’ box at McDiarmid Park a few days later for the midweek defeat to Hearts.

Webb took the opportunity to speak with head of football operations, Gus MacPherson, and first team manager, Craig Levein, to get their input on how the club could be developed if he bought it.

No formal bid was made at that stage but that followed days after, with Webb sold on the St Johnstone project.

Convincing Brown that he was the right man to run the football club, was arguably his biggest task.

The local house-builder isn’t an easy man to impress but the American did just that.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown and CEO Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

Webb’s commitment to come across to Scotland – which involved early morning and connecting flights in both directions – was important.

And, within a couple of days of getting back to America, Webb had set up a new company to buy the club.

As with all Saints fans unable to get to matches in person, he has been kicking every ball as he watches the Premiership survival battle from afar.

This is already a contract of head and heart.

There is no relegation clause in the deal, Courier Sport understands.

The EFL and SFA have been kept in the loop over the last couple of months, while the dotting of Is and crossing of Ts between lawyers has delayed the official announcement.

But plans have already being put together for the first year of St Johnstone under new ownership and everything is on schedule to be completed in plenty of time to prepare for next season.

The Cambridge United story

In September, 2020 it was announced that Webb and Green would each be taking a 10% stake in Cambridge, with owner Paul Barry having approved the issue of new shares in the US company through which he holds his shares in the club.

Green would later put in another £1 million to take his stake to 20%, while Webb’s stayed as it was.

Both committed to ongoing financial contributions and are credited with playing an important part in United, from whom Saints goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov was signed, buying back the freehold for their Abbey Stadium and financing a new £3.5m training ground.

Supporters have been impressed by their financial and emotional commitment.

In a podcast interview, multi-millionaire businessman Green, said: “I bought a share of Cambridge United during the pandemic.

“It’s been so ridiculously fun to be a part of that on so many different levels.”

Green described the duo’s contribution as largely “passive”.

For Webb, that is about to change.

Whether Green, or anybody else from America, gets involved in this project over the coming months and years remains to be seen.

It’s certainly a possibility.

A fresh era at St Johnstone is about to begin.

