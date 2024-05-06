Chris Kane: Leaving St Johnstone would be ‘sad’ but I might have to

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane: Leaving St Johnstone would be ‘sad’ but I might have to

The Perth striker has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Dunfermline.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is out of contract.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is out of contract. Image: SNS.

Chris Kane has admitted that permanently cutting ties with St Johnstone in the summer would be “sad”.

But the Perth double-winner, who scored five goals in 10 appearances on loan with Dunfermline, doesn’t yet know what his long-term future will be.

Saints manager Craig Levein – along with Kane himself – decided that getting regular game-time in the Championship would be best for him after an injury-plagued couple of years.

With the McDiarmid Park side battling to stay in the top-flight, no decisions will be made on out of contract players until there is clarity on which league they will be a part of next term.

Kane will speak to Levein when the time is right.

“I have really enjoyed it (at Dunfermline),” said the 29-year-old, who has been with Saints for 14 years.

“I came to play, I came to prove my fitness and I have done that so I want to thank the manager, the backroom staff and everyone at Dunfermline for giving me the opportunity.

Arms outstretched, Chris Kane celebrates scoring his second goal for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. as he is joined by Sam Fisher.
Chris Kane (right) celebrates scoring the second goal of his loan at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’m out of contract now and we will see what happens in the summer.

“I knew that I was fit because I came back at St Johnstone and started playing a few games.

“Then Craig Levein came in and he wanted to bring fresh faces in but that’s football.

“If they want to keep me we will obviously speak about it.

“I have really enjoyed my time there. If I do leave it will be a sad time but that’s football.

“Things move on and I might just have to do that.”

Premiership survival

Meanwhile, Kane has backed Saints to be a Premiership club next season.

“I’m sure they can get out of it but it is tight and you never know what happens in football,” he told the Dunfermline website.

“I’m sure they have enough in them to stay in the league.”

