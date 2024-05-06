Chris Kane: Leaving St Johnstone would be ‘sad’ but I might have to

Chris Kane has admitted that permanently cutting ties with St Johnstone in the summer would be “sad”.

But the Perth double-winner, who scored five goals in 10 appearances on loan with Dunfermline, doesn’t yet know what his long-term future will be.

Saints manager Craig Levein – along with Kane himself – decided that getting regular game-time in the Championship would be best for him after an injury-plagued couple of years.

With the McDiarmid Park side battling to stay in the top-flight, no decisions will be made on out of contract players until there is clarity on which league they will be a part of next term.

Kane will speak to Levein when the time is right.

“I have really enjoyed it (at Dunfermline),” said the 29-year-old, who has been with Saints for 14 years.

“I came to play, I came to prove my fitness and I have done that so I want to thank the manager, the backroom staff and everyone at Dunfermline for giving me the opportunity.

“I’m out of contract now and we will see what happens in the summer.

“I knew that I was fit because I came back at St Johnstone and started playing a few games.

“Then Craig Levein came in and he wanted to bring fresh faces in but that’s football.

“If they want to keep me we will obviously speak about it.

“I have really enjoyed my time there. If I do leave it will be a sad time but that’s football.

“Things move on and I might just have to do that.”

Premiership survival

Meanwhile, Kane has backed Saints to be a Premiership club next season.

“I’m sure they can get out of it but it is tight and you never know what happens in football,” he told the Dunfermline website.

“I’m sure they have enough in them to stay in the league.”