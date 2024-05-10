St Johnstone boss Craig Levein welcomes back one key player at Livingston but two others will have to wait

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein expects to have one injured player back in his squad for Saturday’s clash with Livingston.

But two key men will need to wait a bit longer for their comeback.

“Sven (Sprangler) might have a chance for Wednesday,” Levein reported.

“He’s been rehabbing well and is pain free.

“For Tony (Gallacher), it’s a tiny area of his calf that is bothering him.

“If we push him there’s a chance it could become a major problem and he would be out for the season, so we have to be mindful of that.

“My thoughts would be getting him back for one of the last two matches.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) will be in the squad tomorrow.

“We’ll see how the game is going before we think about if and when he might come on.”

In their own hands

The aim for Saints at West Lothian is clear – make sure they set-up the chance to leapfrog play-off rivals Ross County at McDiarmid Park in midweek.

The two-point gap can’t be allowed go above three this weekend for that to be the case.

“If we match Ross County’s result tomorrow then nothing changes and it will still be in our hands going into the game between us on Wednesday night,” said Levein.

“I can’t get too far ahead of myself.

“I’m focusing everything on trying to beat Livingston.

“I don’t care what their situation is – it’s never an easy place to go.

“We’ll have to be ready for a scrap, as always.

“We’ve got to assume they’ll have the shackles taken off them a little bit (now that David Martindale’s side have been officially relegated).

“Davie’s teams tend to reflect him – they’ll be physical and competitive for second balls.

“That’s what we’ll be expecting.”