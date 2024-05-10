St Johnstone boss Craig Levein welcomes back one key player at Livingston but two others will have to wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein welcomes back one key player at Livingston but two others will have to wait

There are only three games left in the Premiership season.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein expects to have one injured player back in his squad for Saturday’s clash with Livingston.

But two key men will need to wait a bit longer for their comeback.

“Sven (Sprangler) might have a chance for Wednesday,” Levein reported.

“He’s been rehabbing well and is pain free.

“For Tony (Gallacher), it’s a tiny area of his calf that is bothering him.

Tony Gallacher.
St Johnstone’s Tony Gallacher. Image: SNS.

“If we push him there’s a chance it could become a major problem and he would be out for the season, so we have to be mindful of that.

“My thoughts would be getting him back for one of the last two matches.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) will be in the squad tomorrow.

“We’ll see how the game is going before we think about if and when he might come on.”

In their own hands

The aim for Saints at West Lothian is clear – make sure they set-up the chance to leapfrog play-off rivals Ross County at McDiarmid Park in midweek.

The two-point gap can’t be allowed go above three this weekend for that to be the case.

“If we match Ross County’s result tomorrow then nothing changes and it will still be in our hands going into the game between us on Wednesday night,” said Levein.

“I can’t get too far ahead of myself.

“I’m focusing everything on trying to beat Livingston.

“I don’t care what their situation is – it’s never an easy place to go.

St Johnstone have drawn three times with Livingston.
St Johnstone have drawn three times with Livingston.<br />Image: SNS.

“We’ll have to be ready for a scrap, as always.

“We’ve got to assume they’ll have the shackles taken off them a little bit (now that David Martindale’s side have been officially relegated).

“Davie’s teams tend to reflect him – they’ll be physical and competitive for second balls.

“That’s what we’ll be expecting.”

