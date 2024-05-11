Craig Levein: St Johnstone players are ‘hurting and gutted’ but they’re together and will bounce back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone players are ‘hurting and gutted’ but they’re together and will bounce back

The Perth boss believes his team's performance is reason enough to be optimistic for the last two games.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein at Livingston.
Craig Levein at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone suffered a “cruel” and undeserved blow in their defeat to Livingston, according to Craig Levein.

But the Perth boss has no doubts that his team will pick themselves up off the floor for their clash with Ross County in midweek.

Saints had enough good chances to win the clash with David Martindale’s side at a canter.

But a combination of poor finishing, outstanding goalkeeping and slack defending meant that a much improved overall performance counted for nothing.

Levein, though, is confident that the West Lothian result won’t be a defining one and that Saints can leapfrog County into 10th by beating them at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

The St Johnstone players were distraught at full-time.
The St Johnstone players were distraught at full-time. Image: Shutterstock.

“When things are going against you at times this is what happens,” he said.

“If we’d been four or five up at half-time it would have been a fair reflection.

“But we weren’t, we made a couple of mistakes in the second half and were punished.

“I don’t want to put it down to individuals missing chances or point the finger.

“There’s no point me caning people for making mistakes and missing chances because of the level of performance we put in.

“I have been searching for a really good performance for a while now and we got that today.

“Football is cruel sometimes and you don’t always get what you deserve.

“They worked really hard, played well and created chances. I’m not going to sit here blaming people for missing chances.

“What we will talk about is if we replicate that on Wednesday we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”

Dealt with the pressure well

Levein, whose side took an early lead through Adama Sidibeh, added: “I feel for the players.

“They’re hurting and they’re gutted. But they’re together and that’s important.

“I don’t think it will be hard to lift them. They’re annoyed because of how much they put into the game.

St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone’s Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“We just have to focus on the things we did well.

“We have been playing with this situation hanging over us for a while. The players came here today with pressure on and performed really well.

“Things didn’t go our way but it’s about rolling our sleeves up for Wednesday now.

“I don’t see there being any more pressure than there has been. It’s just the same.”

