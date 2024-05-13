Stevie May: St Johnstone need 2014 ‘togetherness and fight’ against Ross County as 10-year Scottish Cup anniversary approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Stevie May: St Johnstone need 2014 ‘togetherness and fight’ against Ross County as 10-year Scottish Cup anniversary approaches

The Perth side can leapfrog Ross County by beating them in midweek.

By Eric Nicolson
Stevie May.
Stevie May. Image: SNS.

“Togetherness and fight” saw Stevie May lift the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone 10 years ago this week.

And it will take those qualities to make sure the Perth club don’t mark the anniversary by falling out of the Premiership a few days later.

The 2014 hero made his first start in nearly five months at Livingston on Saturday.

For a long time it was looking as if he’d played a part in securing a victory that would see Saints leapfrog Ross County and out of the play-off spot – or, at the very least, close the gap to a point – only for a stoppage time home winner to sink Craig Levein’s side.

But they’ll get the chance to move into 10th by beating County in midweek.

And May knows better than anyone at McDiarmid Park, having won three trophies and gone through a play-off ordeal two years ago, what it will take to secure victory on Wednesday night and then back it up at Motherwell four days later.

“The fans will be there,” he said. “They’ve been with us all season.

“I feel for them because over the years they have come to expect a lot better than what we have given them this season.

The St Johnstone fans at Livingston.
The St Johnstone fans at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

“But we have been in this position before and got out of it.

“In terms of a league game, it won’t come any bigger than this – two teams going at it with only one game to go after it.

“It would huge to win.

“It was said that we were down a couple of years ago and we’ve been written off plenty of times in the past.

“We’ve proved people wrong on many occasions.

“We’ll give everything we can on Wednesday – for the fans and for ourselves.

“We’ve been fortunate as a club to be in the top half, in Europe and cup finals for multiple years in a row.

Stevie May: ‘We need togetherness and we need fight’

“You have to take the good with the bad and get the performances required to get us out of it.

“We know what it takes. We need togetherness and we need fight.”

You could make an argument that learning County had been well beaten by Motherwell poured salt into Perth wounds.

But May didn’t subscribe to that theory.

“We started as well as we had all season and got the goal,” he said.

“Looking back, we had the opportunities to score more goals. In the first 25 minutes or so, their keeper made a lot of good saves.

“But we killed ourselves towards the end of the game.

Stevie May in action at Livingston.
Stevie May in action at Livingston. Image: SNS.

“There was a miscommunication at a corner which we can’t afford to happen.

“But Ross County lost so that gives us another chance. It’s still in our hands.

“It was really tough to take but it would have been even worse if County had won.

“It all goes to Wednesday and we must take the positives from what happened.

“There’s no time to overthink it now. We have to move on and have a go.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey and Adama Sidibeh show the rollercoaster of emotions at Livingston.
St Johnstone analysis: A season doomed to failure or a ray of hope in…
Craig Levein at Livingston.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone players are 'hurting and gutted' but they're together and will…
Livingston's Cristian Montano scores to make it 1-1.
Livingston 2-1 St Johnstone: Key moments, player ratings and star man as season lurches…
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson grateful for Craig Levein's faith and keen to show…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein welcomes back one key player at Livingston but two…
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone need midfield control and Cammy MacPherson can help them seize it, says…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone's season going down 'to the wire' isn't a shock or…
Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler back in training at St Johnstone as Craig Levein assesses midfielder's comeback…
Tony Gallacher and Luke Robinson both missed the Aberdeen game and the season is over for one of the left-backs.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Wigan defender Luke Robinson's season is over and…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is out of contract.
Chris Kane: Leaving St Johnstone would be 'sad' but I might have to

Conversation