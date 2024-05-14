Adama Sidibeh: St Johnstone will bring tempo and energy to Ross County must-win clash

Adama Sidibeh is confident that St Johnstone can replicate the “tempo and energy” they brought to their clash with Livingston when they come up against Ross County in midweek.

And this time the aim is to make sure they don’t let their opponents off the hook.

Sidibeh, who scored Saints’ goal in the 2-1 loss in West Lothian, knows that he could have grabbed his first hat-trick as a Perth player.

Nicky Clark, Stevie May and Cammy MacPherson all also came very close to finding the back of the net in a match Craig Levein’s side dominated for long spells.

The stoppage time Andrew Shinnie sucker punch was a painful one.

But Sidibeh has pledged there will be no McDiarmid Park hangover for Wednesday night’s must-win game against County, when three points would take them above their rivals in the battle to avoid the end of season play-offs.

“We saw so many good things against Livingston,” said the 25-year-old.

“The tempo was great. There was so much energy from the team.

“I think we can do that again. As everyone could see, we really played well.

“We will try to lift it once again for Wednesday. We know that we must now win.”

‘One of those days’ says St Johnstone striker

Reflecting on a win that got away on Saturday, Sidibeh said: “It was just one of those days in front of goal.

“That’s football.

“When you have chances, you need to take them because goals win games.

“For my goal, it was a shot from Stevie. I was just waiting for the ball to break to me and then I managed to finish it.

“I’m a little bit disappointed. I feel that I could have scored three.

“That was a big chance for Nicky but he missed it. Hopefully he can get one for us on Wednesday.”

He added: “Ross County lost but we all feel very disappointed because of our own result.

“It’s important that we keep our heads up for Wednesday. We have to give absolutely everything.

“We can repeat the performance. I believe when we play Ross County, we can produce that again.”