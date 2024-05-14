Adama Sidibeh: St Johnstone will bring tempo and energy to Ross County must-win clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adama Sidibeh: St Johnstone will bring tempo and energy to Ross County must-win clash

The Perth side were dealt a cruel blow at Livingston but won't overlook all the things they did well.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh will be fired up again in midweek.
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh will be fired up again in midweek. Image: SNS.

Adama Sidibeh is confident that St Johnstone can replicate the “tempo and energy” they brought to their clash with Livingston when they come up against Ross County in midweek.

And this time the aim is to make sure they don’t let their opponents off the hook.

Sidibeh, who scored Saints’ goal in the 2-1 loss in West Lothian, knows that he could have grabbed his first hat-trick as a Perth player.

Nicky Clark, Stevie May and Cammy MacPherson all also came very close to finding the back of the net in a match Craig Levein’s side dominated for long spells.

The stoppage time Andrew Shinnie sucker punch was a painful one.

But Sidibeh has pledged there will be no McDiarmid Park hangover for Wednesday night’s must-win game against County, when three points would take them above their rivals in the battle to avoid the end of season play-offs.

Adama Sidibeh holds off Stephen Kelly.
Adama Sidibeh holds off Stephen Kelly. Image: SNS.

“We saw so many good things against Livingston,” said the 25-year-old.

“The tempo was great. There was so much energy from the team.

“I think we can do that again. As everyone could see, we really played well.

“We will try to lift it once again for Wednesday. We know that we must now win.”

‘One of those days’ says St Johnstone striker

Reflecting on a win that got away on Saturday, Sidibeh said: “It was just one of those days in front of goal.

“That’s football.

“When you have chances, you need to take them because goals win games.

“For my goal, it was a shot from Stevie. I was just waiting for the ball to break to me and then I managed to finish it.

“I’m a little bit disappointed. I feel that I could have scored three.

“That was a big chance for Nicky but he missed it. Hopefully he can get one for us on Wednesday.”

Nicky Clark missed a glorious late chance.
Nicky Clark missed a glorious late chance. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “Ross County lost but we all feel very disappointed because of our own result.

“It’s important that we keep our heads up for Wednesday. We have to give absolutely everything.

“We can repeat the performance. I believe when we play Ross County, we can produce that again.”

