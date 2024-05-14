Luke Robinson: St Johnstone is a ‘special’ club and will still be a Premiership one next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Robinson: St Johnstone is a ‘special’ club and will still be a Premiership one next season

The Wigan Athletic defender has returned to England.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Robinson.
Luke Robinson. Image: SNS

St Johnstone is a “special club”, loan defender Luke Robinson has told Perth supporters in his farewell message.

And he’s convinced his team-mates will ensure they’re still a Premiership one next season.

A training ground knee injury ended the left-back’s season at McDiarmid Park.

Now back with parent club Wigan, Robinson has reflected on his time playing under Steven MacLean and Craig Levein, during which time he became a fans’ favourite.

“I am gutted to miss the last few games this season and would love nothing more than to help the lads in the games that remain on the pitch,” he told Saints TV.

“But that’s football and I’ll be watching with every confidence that the team can finish the season strongly.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time.

“I’ve lived up in Perth all season and, although there has certainly been ups and downs, I can say I’ve loved being a part of it.

Luke Robinson in action at Tynecastle.
Luke Robinson in action at Tynecastle. Image: Shutterstock.

“The lads are brilliant, the fans are passionate and the club as a whole is a special one.

“Every time I stepped out I tried to ensure I left everything on the pitch. I hope that my performances reflected this.

“The players have been a massive factor in why I have enjoyed being at the club so much. They all play for the team and every individual is willing to help one another in any way they can.

“The experiences will definitely stand me in good stead going back to Wigan. I have matured as both a player and person since being at Saints.

“I appreciate what this club has done for me in my career and wish everyone the best for the future.”

Conversation