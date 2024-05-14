Luke Robinson: St Johnstone is a ‘special’ club and will still be a Premiership one next season

St Johnstone is a “special club”, loan defender Luke Robinson has told Perth supporters in his farewell message.

And he’s convinced his team-mates will ensure they’re still a Premiership one next season.

A training ground knee injury ended the left-back’s season at McDiarmid Park.

Now back with parent club Wigan, Robinson has reflected on his time playing under Steven MacLean and Craig Levein, during which time he became a fans’ favourite.

“I am gutted to miss the last few games this season and would love nothing more than to help the lads in the games that remain on the pitch,” he told Saints TV.

“But that’s football and I’ll be watching with every confidence that the team can finish the season strongly.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time.

“I’ve lived up in Perth all season and, although there has certainly been ups and downs, I can say I’ve loved being a part of it.

“The lads are brilliant, the fans are passionate and the club as a whole is a special one.

“Every time I stepped out I tried to ensure I left everything on the pitch. I hope that my performances reflected this.

“The players have been a massive factor in why I have enjoyed being at the club so much. They all play for the team and every individual is willing to help one another in any way they can.

“The experiences will definitely stand me in good stead going back to Wigan. I have matured as both a player and person since being at Saints.

“I appreciate what this club has done for me in my career and wish everyone the best for the future.”