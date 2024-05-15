St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney breaks Perth hearts by sealing Scottish return with St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney breaks Perth hearts by sealing Scottish return with St Mirren

The Saints cup double-winning hero has put pen to paper with Stephen Robinson's Europe-bound Buddies.

By Sean Hamilton
Shaun Rooney with St Johnstone's 2021 Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Shaun Rooney with St Johnstone's 2021 Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney has sealed a return to Scotland by signing for St Mirren.

Rooney wrote himself into the McDiarmid Park history books by scoring the winning goal in both finals as Saints won a historic cup double in 2021.

After helping Saints secure their Premiership status with crucial strikes in both legs of the 2022 play-off final against Inverness, the talismanic right-back left Perth a hero to sign for Fleetwood Town.

News that the English club were making him a free agent this summer prompted Saints fans to issue a “bring him home” plea to club bosses.

The unique Shaun Rooney.
Saints legend Shaun Rooney leads the fans in song at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

But, after two years with the English side, now managed by former Dundee star Charlie Adam, Rooney has penned a two-year deal in Paisley.

Whether that means a return to McDiarmid on St Mirren duty next season remains to be seen, with the Perth Saints again fighting to avoid the play-offs.

After signing with the Europe-bound Buddies, Rooney revealed the club had tried to snap him up after his contract with St Johnstone ended in 2022.

He said: “St Mirren wanted to sign me two years ago before I went to Fleetwood and I had a good chat with the manager, but I just wanted to try new things.

Shaun Rooney (left) in action for Fleetwood against Derby County. Image: Shutterstock

“The club being interested in me again is obviously a positive sign. It’s a club that’s close to home and one I know a lot about it. I was on trial when I was younger as well.

“I’m a right-back, right wing-back who likes to get forward.

“I like to put crosses in, get to the back stick and score goals.

“I played at right centre-back for the last two months at Fleetwood and enjoyed it. I enjoyed the one-to-one duels, aerial battles and desire to keep clean sheets.”

