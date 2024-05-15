St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney breaks Perth hearts by sealing Scottish return with St Mirren

St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney has sealed a return to Scotland by signing for St Mirren.

Rooney wrote himself into the McDiarmid Park history books by scoring the winning goal in both finals as Saints won a historic cup double in 2021.

After helping Saints secure their Premiership status with crucial strikes in both legs of the 2022 play-off final against Inverness, the talismanic right-back left Perth a hero to sign for Fleetwood Town.

News that the English club were making him a free agent this summer prompted Saints fans to issue a “bring him home” plea to club bosses.

But, after two years with the English side, now managed by former Dundee star Charlie Adam, Rooney has penned a two-year deal in Paisley.

Whether that means a return to McDiarmid on St Mirren duty next season remains to be seen, with the Perth Saints again fighting to avoid the play-offs.

After signing with the Europe-bound Buddies, Rooney revealed the club had tried to snap him up after his contract with St Johnstone ended in 2022.

He said: “St Mirren wanted to sign me two years ago before I went to Fleetwood and I had a good chat with the manager, but I just wanted to try new things.

“The club being interested in me again is obviously a positive sign. It’s a club that’s close to home and one I know a lot about it. I was on trial when I was younger as well.

“I’m a right-back, right wing-back who likes to get forward.

“I like to put crosses in, get to the back stick and score goals.

“I played at right centre-back for the last two months at Fleetwood and enjoyed it. I enjoyed the one-to-one duels, aerial battles and desire to keep clean sheets.”